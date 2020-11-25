Saturday, Nov. 28
Evaluate the past, but don’t dwell over it. Carrying baggage forward will hold you back. Learn from your mistakes and prepare yourself for what you want to achieve. It’s up to you to do the legwork if you want to excel.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Spend more time getting things done and less time talking. A proactive approach to chasing your goals will gain you respect and admiration. You have what it takes.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Home improvements will bring you closer to loved ones. Work together to build a better environment in which to thrive. Be patient with a friend or relative who doesn’t share your point of view.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — If you don’t like what’s going on around you, remove yourself from the situation and do your own thing. Look for an innovative way to earn or save money.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Look at the possibilities and proceed to make changes that will help you get things done. Reconnect with someone from your past.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Think before you act. Be smart, consider your alternatives and listen to what others have to say. Time is on your side; slow down, be methodical and do what’s right.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You are overdue for a change. Discuss what you want to do with a loved one. Collect your thoughts, use your imagination and strive for perfection.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Rethink how you treat others. Be mindful of sensitive issue, and put honesty first. Honor your promises, and you will gain support, trust and respect.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Use your imagination and speak boldly. Spend time with someone you adore, and positive change will unfold. Work with like-minded people to achieve something great.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Sit back; time is on your side. Refuse to let anyone pressure you into making a decision before you are ready to do so. Preparation will be necessary if you want to avoid a mistake.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Live and learn. You’ll come across valuable information. Discuss your plans with a loved one and join forces to reach your goal. Love and romance are encouraged.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Get in the game. Look at the possibilities and be part of the solution. Don’t let uncertainty ruin your chance to take advantage of an opportunity.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Bring about the changes you’ve been talking about for so long. Take care of unfinished business and sail into the future with a light heart. Now is the time to make your dreams come true.
Sunday, Nov. 29
Stay focused on what matters to you. Set personal goals and live up to your expectations. Keep an open mind, but don’t get trapped in someone else’s dream.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A change at home will lift your spirits. Making your space more manageable will ease stress and encourage you to get more involved in projects that will make your life better.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Speak up about your feelings, intentions and plans. Share emotions and explore proposals that will bring you closer to a loved one. A domestic adjustment will improve your life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Check off what’s on your to-do list and put your responsibilities behind you early in the day. Enjoy downtime with someone who brings out the best in you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Pay close attention to how you spend your money. A joint venture looks promising, as long.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep your ego in check and your mind on what you are trying to accomplish. Concentrate on doing your best to make a difference. Turn your attention to activities that will lift your spirits.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A change of heart will lead you in a better direction. Consider what you want to do, and get started. Don’t let uncertainty hold you back.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Pay attention to what’s going on around you. You may have to intervene if someone is misrepresenting a situation that involves you. Do your part and carry on.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Size up what you can accomplish, and get started. Worrying about what others do will hold you back. Put your best foot forward, and do what you can to live up to your own expectations.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Join the front line of a cause you believe in. Fight for your rights and for those less fortunate or unable to fend for themselves.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Find a new way to reach out to people. An unexpected offer will encourage you to start something new. Romance is favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take your anger and replace it with compassion and understanding. Sitting on the fence will not help you make a decision, but research and open discussions will.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Discuss personal plans with a loved one. Be open to suggestions and willing to compromise. An unexpected offer will encourage you to leave the past behind and embark on something new and exciting.