Saturday, Oct. 31
No more procrastinating; it’s time to set the record straight, take care of unfinished business and pay attention to meaningful relationships. Let go of the past and choose the path that will bring you satisfaction, happiness and peace of mind.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t hold on to negativity or waste time on payback. The sweetest revenge is success and happiness. Move forward with appreciation, gratitude and the desire to make your life better.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — An open discussion will lead to exciting plans. Someone close to you will offer insight that will lead to good fortune. It’s time to make some important changes.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — If you take on too much or overdo it, you’ll have regrets. Be specific, stick to your plans and say “no” to anyone enticing you with unhealthy choices.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep your life simple. Don’t feel compelled to make a move because someone else does. Tally up what everyone in your life is contributing and make adjustments to ensure equality.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You are overdue for a change. Your accomplishments will draw praise and position you for new and exciting opportunities.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Pick up the pace. Don’t leave yourself open for criticism or complaints. Keep your life and actions simple, moderate and within budget. Take charge and focus on getting things done.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A change of plans will turn in your favor. Be quick to act on an opportunity that will give you inside information or a competitive edge. Follow your intuition.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t waste time. Channel your energy into something that matters to you. Helping others will be rewarding and will lead to an exciting encounter with someone special.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take charge and get things done your way. Listen to a loved one and make adjustments to avoid getting into a spat over something inconsequential.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Do what you do best Concentrate on personal improvements and physical fitness. Expand your interests, skills and knowledge, and strive to reach personal goals.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — It’s up to you to bring about change. Talks will lead to positive developments, better relationships and a brighter future. Get the help you need to take care of business.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t give in to someone trying to dictate what you can do. Keeping the peace and constantly compromising are admirable, but there should be a healthy limit.
Sunday, Nov. 1
Look at your options and consider your lifestyle. It’s time to make a change that will encourage you to use all the knowledge and skills you have developed to reach a goal. Balance work, health, fitness and leisure time in order to ease stress.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Feeling safe and secure will help you plan for the future. If you are open to suggestions, you will find the path that brings you joy and peace of mind.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Make adjustments at home that will accommodate a loved one. Look for reasonable ways to make your life easier and less stressful. Romance will brighten things up.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Put an end to an ongoing problem with a friend or relative. A change to how or where you live will lift your spirits. Don’t take unnecessary risks or put up with poor behavior.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Think twice before making a change. Be on guard when dealing with shared expenses. Someone will have a problem sticking to a budget.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) — Keep an open mind. Arguing won’t solve anything, but research and fair play will lead to common ground. A change to how you handle your finances will help you avoid loss.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep your head down and your feet moving forward. Trust in yourself and the people you love, and do what’s best. Romance and personal gain are within reach.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Confusion will set in if you listen to outsiders. You can come up with a plan that will get you where you want to go. Embrace change and go for the gusto.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Pay more attention to the people you love. Spending time with friends and family will bring you closer together. A personal pick-me-up will brighten your day. Romance is favored.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You have everything to gain by taking the initiative and following through with your plans. Refuse to let a disgruntled individual interfere in your life or make you miserable.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Use your charm to outmaneuver anyone trying to talk you into something that you don’t want to do. Emotions will mount if you get involved in a costly joint venture. Romance is encouraged.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — If you go with the flow, you’ll find yourself in a good position. Expand your knowledge, experience and connections. A friend, relative or youngster will play a role in a decision you make.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Keep your life simple. Avoid getting into a senseless disagreement with someone who will never see things your way. Put your time and effort into personal gain, self-improvement and romance.