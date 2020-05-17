Tuesday, May 19
Test your skills, knowledge and courage, and face challenges with an open mind and a confident attitude. Your success will depend on your ability to follow through with your plans. You can prove to anyone who doubts you that you mean business.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Look for unusual ways to get things done and to help others. Push forward with your plans and be open regarding your intentions and goals.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Get involved in something you believe in to make valuable connections. Use technology to reach the people you want to team up with, and good things will transpire.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Keep expenses low and your life simple. You’ll have difficulty controlling your reaction to emotional issues. Be objective when faced with controversy. It’s OK to do things differently.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — How you express yourself will determine the amount of respect you receive. Charm coupled with compliments will set the mood for a pleasant encounter. Use your skills to help a cause.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Deal with others carefully. Someone will twist your words or offer you invalid information. It’s up to you to bring about necessary changes, regardless of what others do.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Learn all you can about a situation before you make promises or reveal your opinion. A problem at home will require discipline and moderation. Use charm and persistence to win favors.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Show a little sass and do whatever it takes to get your way. Don’t sell yourself short or let anyone lead you astray. Don’t get involved in joint ventures.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Your fun-loving approach to life will capture attention. Revealing too much about your personal life or plans will allow someone to take advantage of you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — If change is what you want, make adjustments at home. Add to your entertainment center and move things around to make space to work on a project you want to pursue.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — How you handle your personal affairs will encourage others to pitch in and help. What you are willing to do to make your life better will become a guideline for others.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take a closer look at your daily routine and habits. Look for a healthier lifestyle and for a way to get things done without jeopardizing your relationships, position or reputation.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Put your energy to good use. Get a plan up and running and don’t stop until you achieve what you set out to do. Personal improvements will build confidence and encourage success.