Thursday, March 4
Take charge of your life. Refuse to let anyone undermine you or push you in a direction you don’t like. Focus on what you enjoy doing, and be responsible for your happiness. Be brave, think outside the box and follow your heart. Make romance a priority.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Push for what you want. Be aware of what’s going on around you, and use whatever is available to realize your pursuits. A change of heart will help you ditch something that is holding you back.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Pay attention to detail. Don’t risk your health and physical well-being. Rely on your intelligence, not your emotions, when making financial decisions. An abrupt change will cause trouble.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Listen to others before you reveal your feelings or intentions. Have your facts straight and a reasonable alternative prepared before you try to persuade others to do things your way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ll be ill-advised by someone using emotional tactics. Focus on facts, the truth and what you see with your own eyes. Do things for yourself, and avoid being put in a challenging position.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You’ll adjust quicker than you anticipate if you make a move or change the way you do things. Let your imagination lead the way, and you’ll see the potential in something or someone.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Concentrate on something you enjoy doing. Refuse to let others upset you. Pay attention to what and who will help you gain the most. Invest time and money in something that you do well.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Concentrate on home, family and what brings you joy. Nurture meaningful relationships, and strive to make your home welcoming. A lifestyle change will be energizing.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Figure out the best way to proceed, then take action. Don’t wait for someone to step in and take charge. Indecisiveness will be your downfall. Engage in doing what you do best.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Discuss what’s bothering you to nullify a challenging situation. The sooner you find out where you stand, the easier it will be to make adjustments. New beginnings will lead to better days ahead.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t support someone who has a hidden agenda or uses manipulative tactics to sway people’s opinions. Take a no-nonsense approach to how you live, what you believe and how you treat others.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Channel your energy into getting ahead. Productivity will lead to opportunity. Take action, and turn an idea into something concrete. A change of heart will help you make progress.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — A challenge will leave you feeling confused. Take a closer look, and you’ll discover that you have the upper hand. Use your experience to overcome any change that comes your way.