Patience will help you sort out unfinished business this year. Clearing your slate will be the first step toward a better future. Recognizing what you need will give you a new lease on life. Learn from past mistakes, and you will dismiss any uncertainty you encounter moving forward.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take a moment to reflect. If you let others meddle in your affairs, you'll regret it. A change may be difficult, but the benefits will be worth it.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Do something constructive. If you find a way to use your skills in different ways, someone will make a suggestion that will help you jump from one field of employment to another.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- An impulsive move will set you back. Take your time, consider your options and have a plan in place before you forge ahead. Pay attention to someone who has helped you in the past.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't waste time on people who talk big and offer little. If you do something concrete, the spotlight will shine on you. Your actions, not your words, will have an impact.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Use your imagination, but don't dive into something until you have the particulars sorted out. Knowledge and research be necessary if you wish to find success. Self-improvement is favored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Associate with people who can help you in some way. Partnerships look promising. as long as you divide responsibilities equally. Be careful not to set unrealistic expectations.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Try not to be too accommodating. Don't be afraid to make a change if it's in your best interest. Giving up something will not mend a relationship with a manipulative person.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Set off on a pilgrimage that will lead to information, skills and experience. Broaden your interests and friendships, and you will discover you have more options than you thought.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A change of mind or heart will help you close doors. It's time to pursue the people and things that make you happy and give you something to feel passionate about.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take the high road when faced with controversy. Listen carefully to decipher what's being said or offered before you commit to anything. Empty promises will leave you at a loss.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take a different approach to an old problem. A change at home will make your life easier. Don't let anger set in if someone doesn't bend to your wishes. Self-improvement and romance are favored.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Putter around the house and stay out of trouble. If you decide to engage in a family feud, you will risk being blamed for the afterfmath. Set a good example.
Keep an open mind when faced with opposition. You'll gain wisdom if you say less and listen more. Let life unfold before you, take time to enjoy the moment, and recognize and be grateful for what you have. How you react to challenges will determine your destiny.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Channel emotional energy into something creative. Fix up your living space, find an innovative way to bring joy to someone you love or strive for personal growth and less stress.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Focus on expanding your knowledge and skills to encourage better opportunities in a field that excites you. A positive change will lift your spirits and give you the incentive to work hard.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Reach out to people you trust to tell you the truth, and you'll find out what you have to do to improve a confusing situation. Once a plan is in place, it will ease stress and bring you peace of mind.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Jump into action, get things done and plan for the future. How you use your time will affect the outcome of your day. Idle time will result in frustration and lead to a senseless argument.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Emotions will be difficult to control. Think twice before you do or say something you'll regret. Choose to take the high road. A positive attitude and an offering of affection will bring good results.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Offer to help a cause you believe in or someone you love. How you approach others will determine what you get in return. A warm, affectionate approach will enhance a meaningful relationship.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Be original and do something that will broaden your outlook and encourage better health and relationships. Replace demands and pressure with incentives; you'll get the help you need.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Activities that get you up and moving will be invigorating. Focus on health, fitness and challenging yourself, and you'll gain confidence as well as respect. New experiences will teach you much.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't limit yourself. Put together a plan that helps you forge ahead. Look for solutions that are doable, and refuse to let regret lead to anger. Stay focused on what's important to you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Avoid problematic people. Focus on what you want to do and take pride in the way you handle your personal affairs. Refuse to get hung up on what others do or say. Don't take any health risks.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Emotional spending or risky investments are discouraged. Put your time and effort into changes you can make at home that are cost-efficient and are sure to add to your comfort and convenience.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Spend more time searching for opportunities and less time worrying about things you cannot change. A positive attitude will get you where you want to go and deter interference.