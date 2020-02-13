Friday, Feb. 14
Take the lead and do your own thing. Don’t feel that you must follow anyone or do things that don’t make sense to you just to fit in. If you are disciplined and stay focused on what’s important to you, you will achieve what you set out to do.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take a moment to think matters through. Impulsive behavior will lead to mistakes. Don’t let confusion set in when dealing with people who use pressure tactics to try to sway your opinion.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Avoid joint ventures and untrustworthy people. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Ask questions and have the confidence to go your own way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Difficulties with partnerships will surface if you get into fraught discussions. Concentrate more on personal and physical improvements that boost your confidence. Choose love and romance over discord.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Initiate subtle changes; if you make a big splash, you will face opposition. A carefully laid strategy will help you achieve your objective.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Gather facts. Don’t listen to fancy jargon that could lead you into a vulnerable position. Take the helm and use your skills to benefit yourself, not someone else.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Go with the flow and enjoy making adjustments to your surroundings that will encourage a better and more convenient lifestyle. Romance is on the rise. Make plans for two.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take a moment to mull over what’s going on around you. Emotional reactions will only make matters worse. If you are thoughtful, compassionate and understanding, personal rewards will unfold. Romance is encouraged.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Fix what needs to be fixed and move on to more enjoyable tasks. Set up guidelines, rules and objectives that are easy to follow. Be a leader.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Sit back, observe what’s going on and consider all your options before you get involved in something. Don’t believe everything you hear or pick sides before you have all the facts.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Emotions will be close to the surface. Look for unusual ways to resolve issues that have been confusing or causing uncertainty in your life. Offer options, incentives and peace of mind.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Involvement with groups will test your patience. When in doubt, proceed on your own. Don’t believe the hype someone is throwing at you. Adopt what’s feasible. Put personal goals first.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A change will inspire you to do things differently. Share your ideas with someone who has the capacity to see your vision and contribute to your plan.