Monday, March 1
Getting along with others will be half the battle throughout 2021. You don’t have to become a follower to keep the peace. Giving others the freedom to do as they please will encourage better and lasting relationships and give you the right to pursue what makes you happy.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Help those who have helped you, and you’ll gain respect and a better relationship with people you can count on. A change of plans will allow you to spend more time with a loved one.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Do what you can and keep moving forward. Seek out people who can help you make a professional change. A partnership will lead to a new opportunity and a chance to fulfill a long-term goal.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Consider every angle of a situation before you speak up. Getting your facts straight and keeping your emotions out of the equation will help you navigate your way through a tricky transition.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Concentrate on gathering knowledge, making preparations and reaching out to people who share your interests and goals. Look for opportunities to stabilize your finances. Stick to the truth in all things.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Focus on gaining ground financially, professionally or contractually. Having a plan in place that will separate you from the competition is crucial if you want to advance. Romance is favored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t let someone talk you into something that doesn’t fit your schedule. Discipline, education and partnerships with people who share your beliefs and concerns will be necessary.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take care of your responsibilities before you move on to guilty pleasures. You’ll enjoy your downtime more if you have nothing hanging over your head. Make special arrangements with a loved one.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Make a point to get things done, even if you face distractions. Refuse to let anyone push you around, take advantage of you financially or back you into a corner. Finish what you start.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Look over your choices and use what’s available to come up with something original. Fixing up your space to suit your needs will encourage you to work hard and think big.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Call on acquaintances to help you start pursuing a goal. Keep anyone who tries to interfere at arm’s length. Opportunity begins with you; stick to your plans. Prioritize your plans.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Refuse to let your emotions take control when discipline and facts are required. Approach your peers and family with direct questions, and don’t be afraid to voice your concerns.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take care of money matters and problems that involve institutions swiftly and with proper documentation to avoid future setbacks. Don’t trust anyone to do the work that you’re responsible for.