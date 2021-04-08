Friday, April 9
Choose your battles wisely this year. Keep the peace when dealing with friends and family. Kindness will get you further than criticism. Put more emphasis on personal growth and less on trying to change others. Your happiness is in your hands. Be true to yourself.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Adjust your lifestyle and how you relate to others. Focus on fitness, health and exploring the things that bring you the most joy. Don’t share secrets or let anyone take advantage of you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t rely on others. If you want to change, roll up your sleeves and put in the time and effort to make it happen. Keep your plans simple, reasonable and practical.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Broaden your horizons. Keep up with technology, trends and how to use your skills to make a profit. Be aware of any limitations or rules that could stand in your way. Work with people you trust.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Do sufficient research. Take the initiative, and don’t rely on someone to do things for you. Using force will work against you. Look for an innovative way to use your skills.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Stop worrying about what others do; concentrate on your abilities. Educational pursuits, personal growth and self-improvement are favored. Think about your relationships with others.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Remain calm, regardless of what others do or say. Go about your business and make changes that suit your lifestyle and goals. Invest more time and money in acquiring skills and knowledge.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You’ll receive false information. Verify what you hear before you spread the word. A joint venture or shared expenses will cause stress. Take measures to counteract anyone trying to push you in the wrong direction.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Get involved in something you believe in or can do to help others. Sharing information and skills will lead to unexpected rewards. You won’t welcome a lifestyle change, but it will be to your advantage in the end.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take a moment to consider what’s fact and what’s fiction. You’ll be given mixed messages by people you think you can trust. Look at every angle and bide your time.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Look for a unique way to put your skills and ideas to use. Refuse to let anyone discourage you from doing your own thing. A domestic change will pay off.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take care of personal business. Refrain from sharing secrets or letting others get involved in your plans. It’s best to have everything in place before you go public. Surprise will be your friend.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — An emotional situation will develop if you aren’t up-front regarding your plans. Keep everyone in the loop and deal with issues as they arise, and you will accomplish the most. Play it safe.