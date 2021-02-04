Saturday, Feb. 6
Look for opportunities, and you shall receive them. Do your due diligence, ask plenty of questions and forge ahead with optimism. Take pride in what you do, then reap the rewards. Take control and make decisions that will ensure your happiness and success. Romance is in the stars.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take the plunge and do something that makes you happy. A creative outlet will help you find solutions. Plan something special for a loved one. Romance will enhance your life.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Keep your thoughts to yourself, and you’ll avoid getting into an emotional situation that leads to uncertainty. Focus on helping others and making a difference.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You can pull things together and connect with people who will be of great help. Don’t let a last-minute decision someone makes alter your objective. Spend some quality time with a loved one.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t put your plans in motion without the proper authorization. If you can’t manage the fallout, don’t shake things up. Go about your business behind closed doors.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Above all else, be honest about your expectations, feelings and plans. Failure to honor your commitments will lead to a loss of respect and status. Say what you mean.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Look over contracts and agreements, and make adjustments. Offer suggestions to a cause or group you want to help, but don’t make a cash donation. Keep your promises.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Maintain the upper hand; don’t give in to someone putting pressure on you. Recognize false information by doing your research, reading and listening to all sides of a situation.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Live, learn and grow. Don’t take someone’s word as gospel. Dig deep, and you’ll discover the truth and a path that will lead to a better life. Make a change for the right reasons.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — A discussion with a friend or relative will make you question what you are doing. Before you make a change, consider what you want and what you might lose. Open your mind and see what happens.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Domestic issues will arise if you fall behind with your responsibilities. Take care of unfinished business before you try something new. A disagreement will unfold if you aren’t careful.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You’ve got the edge, so stop letting others interfere in your decisions. Use your wiles to outmaneuver anyone who gets in your way. Pay more attention to the people you love.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t be fooled by hidden costs. Set a budget, get quotes in writing and seek out a second opinion. Handle shared expenses with care to avoid unexpected expenses.
Sunday, Feb. 7
Bring your “A” game to the table; you will achieve what you set out to do. Refuse to let anyone push you or tempt you with something you know isn’t right for you. Put emotional situations to rest with honesty, integrity and hope for a brighter future. Romance is encouraged.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Avoid the irrational and impractical. Be smart, direct and determined about what you want to accomplish. Set the stage for success and do what’s best for you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Words and truth matter. Listen carefully and offer only information you have verified. Be kind and mindful of how others feel. Put your best foot forward. Choose your words carefully.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take a walk down memory lane with a loved one, and you’ll discover something you didn’t know. Sharing your feelings will lead to personal growth and a better future.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll get an unexpected earful from someone; listen well. Making a hasty decision isn’t the answer. Bide your time and do some soul-searching. You’ll get there eventually.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — An impromptu promise will lead to trouble when you change your mind. Try not to be fickle, as it will cause problems. Romance will be front and center if you are honest.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Embrace what makes you feel comfortable. Don’t set yourself up for a fall when it isn’t necessary. If you give others a chance, you’ll discover no one is perfect. Avoid a showdown.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — If you put in time and effort, the results will give you a new lease on life. Strive for better relationships, a stellar work ethic and a relentless drive toward a better future.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A domestic change will encourage you to start a new hobby. Be creative, and you’ll develop a unique idea that can help you bring in extra cash. Don’t let anyone downplay your plans.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t jeopardize your financial status. Shared expenses will be problematic or limiting. Err on the side of caution when it comes to investments. Educate yourself before you spend money.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Someone close to you will offer false information. When something doesn’t feel right, dig deep and gather facts. A change of plans or heart will occur regarding a friend, relative or colleague.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Your experience will help you decide what’s real and what isn’t. An emotional incident will clear up a situation that’s holding you back. Finding out the truth will help you set things straight.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t get angry over a change of plans. Start to gather the information that will encourage you to fulfill one of your old — but not forgotten — dreams.