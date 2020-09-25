Saturday, Sept. 26
You are heading into a period of opportunity and positive changes if you aren’t afraid to take a chance. Look to persuade others to see things your way. It’s time to turn your ideas and promises into something concrete. Step up, make decisions and control your destiny.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Trust your instincts and do what feels right. Personal improvements will make you feel good and result in compliments from someone you admire. A relationship looks promising.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Gather facts. When in doubt, ask questions. Don’t make a move if uncertainty prevails. Observation is your best bet until your vision is crystal clear.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Remove yourself from risky situations, and concentrate on physical improvement, fitness, health and the pastimes that bring you comfort and joy. Romance is on the rise.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A discussion with a friend or relative will raise issues that will cause concern and anger, but in the end, it will be what saves you from making a mistake you regret.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Focus on personal partnerships and you’ll come up with a workable solution to any problems you face. Togetherness can be achieved with a little tender loving care.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take control instead of being manipulated. A change will end up being in your favor if you don’t reveal secrets. Slow down, and refuse to let anyone back you into a corner.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep your opinions to yourself until you get a better sense of what everyone else is thinking. Make personal improvements, health and fitness priorities. Moderation will help you avoid making a mistake.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Slow down and plan your moves. Too much too fast will put you in a precarious situation. A stubborn attitude will not help you gain respect or support.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Deliver what you promise, and move on to interests that will bring you peace and happiness. Home and personal improvements are favored, and love and romance will lead to a greater understanding.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — An opportunity may appear to be crystal clear, but you will discover obstacles that need addressing first. Question your motives and if the consequence of your action is worthwhile.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Listen, compromise and keep the peace to avoid an outcome that will ruin your day. Let others do as they please, and you’ll be offered the same in return. Romance is favored.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Having a broader view of what’s happening will lead to alternative measures that favor everyone. Be the mediator, not the one stirring up trouble. A change will lead to a new beginning.