FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
FOR RELEASE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2020
ASTROGRAPH by Eugenia Last
Set your expectations high, and don't give up until you reach your goal. A positive change is heading your way, and you'll have plenty of opportunities as the new year unfolds. A chance to enhance your skills, knowledge and relationships with like-minded people will encourage you to branch out and see what life has to offer.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take on new projects and clear space that will make it possible to turn something you desire into a reality. Leave nothing to chance. Figure out what needs to be done and do it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Aim to create a safe and happy environment conducive to good health, fitness and financial stability. Times are changing, and it's essential to secure your position and future.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't convince yourself of something without verifying the facts. Be smart regarding an offer that sounds too good to be true. A creative outlet will ease stress. A change is coming.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Do something that lifts your spirit. A positive change will take work, but in the end, it will be worthwhile. A gift you receive will ease financial stress. Make romance a priority.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A change of scenery will pique your interest regarding something you want to pursue. Whether you travel physically or digitally, the result will lead you in a positive direction.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Engage in something that encourages you to use your skills in new and exciting ways. Touch base with someone who shares your interests. Nurture important relationships and make improvements.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Pay more attention to the people you love. Make plans that will bring you all closer. Family fun will help put the past to rest and encourage you to engage in projects that everyone enjoys.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't take anyone or anything for granted. Be observant, consider your options and do what is safe and best for you. Refuse to let your ego get in the way of common sense.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Step up and take charge. Do whatever it takes to maintain stability. Don't let someone's uncertainty or confusion affect your feelings or plans. Put your health and emotional well-being first.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Above all, do your best to keep the peace. Don't argue with someone who is stubborn and will never see things your way. Make a positive change at home. Do what you do best.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A lively and entertaining discussion will offer information and insight into a unique way to give your financial situation a boost. A creative idea will improve your living space.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Misinformation will lead to assumptions. Get your facts straight before you share anything. Put more time and effort into personal gains, self-improvement, and physical and emotional well-being.
Embrace change. Lead the way with honesty and integrity. Choose to calm things down and to distance yourself from chaos and unruly individuals. Concentrate on what's important to you and how best to use your attributes to bring about positive and meaningful change.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A problem will surface if you get into a debate. Choose your words wisely, and do your best not to fuel the fire. Stick close to home, and make improvements that will please those you live with.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- The adjustments you make at home will help you deal with an unstable situation. An optimistic attitude and the use of your imagination will capture the interest of someone who has something to offer.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take precautions. Refuse to let an emotional incident put you in a vulnerable position. Be smart. Make adjustments that protect you from loss, illness or injury.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- An opportunity will help you switch lanes professionally. Don't hesitate. The more aggressive you are, the easier it will be to get what you want. Focus on positive but forceful action.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Emotions and money don't mix. A bargain is only to your advantage if you need the product. Use discretion when it comes to financial matters, and be smart about social distancing.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Pay attention to what's going on around you. Learning something new will give you renewed motivation. A romantic gesture will enhance a meaningful relationship.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A positive attitude will improve your chance to get your way. You can resolve a financial issue if you discuss solutions with an expert or partner. Be observant.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take note of what others say, but do what suits you best. Offer others the same freedom you want in return. Romance will enrich your life. Work hard to reach your goals.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Refuse to let emotional issues ruin your day. Distance yourself from anyone out to cause problems. Focus on what you can do to make your life better. Make changes that are conducive to pursuing your dreams.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Stick to a budget. You may want to take advantage of a sale, but don't go into debt. Be smart regarding money; avoid criticism and complaints from someone affected by your lavish behavior.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Pick up the phone and connect with someone you haven't heard from in a while. A change at home will give you the freedom to follow your heart and dreams.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Keep an open mind, but don't let someone push you in a direction that will cause discord at home. Problems will prevail if you allow emotional manipulation to interfere in meaningful relationships.