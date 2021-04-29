FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
ASTROGRAPH by Eugenia Last
Go after and achieve your goals this year. Set high standards, and concentrate on what you need to do to reach your destination. Hone your skills, and update your qualifications to match the path you wish to follow. Personal growth will help you find your way to the top.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Refuse to let others dictate what you can and cannot pursue. Don't let doubt set in because someone doesn't agree with you or opts to take a different path. Be strong and do your own thing.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- If you take on too much at one time, you will end up spinning your wheels and going nowhere. Show discipline and fortitude, and you'll make a good impression.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You'll attract attention with the innovative way you deal with others. A change in a relationship will bring you closer to someone you enjoy being around. Romance is encouraged.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Stay on top of your responsibilities to put your mind at ease. An exciting job prospect will catch your eye. Before you get involved, consider its costs. Don't spend more than you can afford.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Refuse to let someone's indecisiveness get in your way. Personal improvements will lead to exciting connections and potential partnerships. Romance is in the stars.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- An emotional spat will ruin your day. Keep the peace, be compassionate and understanding, and go about your business. Expand your mind, and make emotional well-being your priority.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Refuse to let anyone dictate what you can or cannot do. Focus on creative endeavors, meaningful partnerships and living life your way. Self-improvement will boost your confidence.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Stick to what you know and do well, and avoid outside interference. Don't mix business with pleasure. Look at the big picture, summarize what's important to you and follow your heart.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Make a change that will add to your comfort and bring your family unit closer. An opportunity to spice up your relationship with someone you love is favored.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Avoid getting into an argument. Don't feel the need to take a risk because someone else does. Give others the freedom to do as they please and go about your business.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Check out new job posts and you'll come across something that interests you. Join an online group that will reunite you with people from your past. Romance is on the rise.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Sit tight until you are ready to make your move. Keep your emotions under control, and choose peace over discord to avoid interference. You'll achieve the most if you decide to work alone.
ASTROGRAPH by Eugenia Last
You are in a good position to make things happen and use your skills to reach your destination. Positive change can be yours if you are willing to take the steps required. Listen to your heart and follow your dream. Romance is favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Speak up, share your feelings and make your intentions clear. You can bring about a positive change that will lead to contentment. Make decisions that lead to your happiness.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Information you gather will lead to something new and exciting. Keep your plans simple, moderate and targeted toward what you are trying to achieve. Do the work yourself in order to reap the rewards.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Put some muscle behind your plans, and you'll be surprised how much you accomplish. An unusual idea will turn into something that satisfies you mentally, physically and financially.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't feel slighted if someone doesn't want to do what you are doing. Set your sights on what makes you happy, then follow through. Let go of the past and embrace new beginnings.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Lending a helping hand or learning something new will enrich your life and lead to new friendships. Share your feelings and intentions with someone you love, and a commitment and plan will unfold.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Buckle up and get ready to expand your circle of friends and put greater emphasis on personal growth, domestic improvements or educational pursuits. Refuse to let anyone cynical hold you back.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Go over every detail to avoid getting into something you can't afford. Think outside the box, and you'll come up with a feasible way to get what you want. Don't argue with someone you love. SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Consider your options. A partnership that compensates for something you may be lacking will entice you. Weigh the pros and cons and what it will cost before you commit.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Enjoy the fruits of your labor and the ones you love. Make your feelings known and your intentions clear. The plans you put in place will lift your spirits and encourage romance and peace of mind.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Work alone. Don't get wrapped up in someone's drama. Stay focused on what makes you happy and how to use your energy to make you feel good about yourself.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Consider how much time and effort you are willing to put in to get good results. Share your feelings with someone you love. It's up to you to make things happen.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Ponder what you want to do, and put a plan in place that excites you. Give yourself more credit, and recognize what you have to offer. You are closer to your dream than you realize.