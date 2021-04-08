Saturday, April 10
There is no time to waste. Preparation is paramount, and executing your plans with finesse will be vital. Be honest, ethical and transparent. Your ability to get things done will help you gain support and respect.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep moving forward. Explain your intentions and long-term plans to someone you love, and together you’ll find a way to make your dreams come true.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Stay focused on what you are trying to accomplish. A disciplined attitude will lead to new opportunities. Take care of fundamentals. Don’t doubt yourself.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — An offer is heading your way. Reconnect with people you enjoy collaborating with, and take advantage of an opportunity that can send you on a new adventure. Trust your instincts.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Let your intuition lead the way. Take charge of any situation that can influence your personal or professional life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Stop worrying about what everyone else is doing. You know who you are and what you want. Focus on personal growth, self-improvement and emotional well-being. Health and fitness are encouraged.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — The change you initiate will dictate what you can do down the road. You can build the foundation for future enterprise and a peaceful, stress-free lifestyle.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You’ll be drawn to people and situations that fuel your soul and encourage you to live life your way. Enhance a personal relationship with new plans that will bring you and the other party closer together.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t let uncertainty stand between you and what you want. Ask questions and proceed to work on achieving your personal goals.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Stretch your imagination to come up with an idea that will bring you closer to the ones you love. Personal gain, romance and self-improvement are favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Expect to face opposition when dealing with a friend or relative. You may have to be accommodating if you want approval. Take better care of your physical, emotional and financial well-being.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Put your energy into something that matters to you. Fixing up your place and making financial or professional improvements will pay off.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Use your energy wisely. Arguing will be a waste of time. Focus on improving your attitude, appearance and overall well-being. Look for ways to cut costs or subsidize your income. Be honest.
Sunday, April 11
Consider what you want, and proceed full steam ahead. Connect with people who can help you bring about positive changes. Be brave, speak up and take action. Find your passion and do your best to make a difference.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — If change is what you want, it’s up to you to make it happen. Update your resume to reflect what’s necessary to head in a new direction. Be true to yourself, and you’ll find the confidence you need.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take care of formalities before you make a move. Preparation will be necessary. Use common sense when it comes to investments, donations or any contribution you are considering.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Call on people you know you can count on, and you’ll start a wave of positive changes that will improve friendships, living conditions and the environment.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Be secretive regarding your plans. Problems will mount if you get involved in a joint venture or trust someone to make decisions for you. Leave nothing to chance.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Follow your heart, intuition and dreams. Delve into something that will encourage you to grow emotionally and intellectually.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Do the groundwork and be prepared to keep up with economic trends. Knowledge is power, and recognizing when and how to make the right move will take research and precise timing.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You’ll attract people who are unique, adventurous and active. Take online classes geared toward being the best you can be.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take note of what’s required before you decide to make a move. A lifestyle change will ease stress.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Let your experience help mold the way you plan to live moving forward. A positive attitude coupled with charm and persuasive tactics will encourage others to help you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll meet with opposition if you aren’t willing to bend when it comes to domestic matters. Listen to the demands someone makes and look for a solution that will work for everyone.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You’ve got what it takes to excel. Focus on how you can qualify for a position you want to pursue. Put your energy into self-improvement, physical fitness and fine-tuning your life.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t interfere in other people’s lives. Stay focused on what you are trying to achieve, not on what others are doing.