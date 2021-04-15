FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
FOR RELEASE: SATURDAY, April 17, 2021
ASTROGRAPH by Eugenia Last
Set high expectations and channel your energy accordingly. Determination, enthusiasm and using your skills and knowledge to get ahead will pay off. Take time to explore and expand your vision, and don't let trivial matters bring you down or hold you back. Embrace the future with optimism, and believe in your ability.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take the plunge, indulge in pastimes that bring you joy, and surround yourself with people who make you laugh. Look for the positive in whatever situation you face. Romance is on the rise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Keep your life simple, focus on your responsibilities and clear your schedule to assure you have time to spend with a loved one. Embrace change that leads to less stress.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Expand your mind to discover something that brings you joy. Educational pursuits, using your skills diversely and spending time with like-minded people will pay off.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take a moment to analyze what's going on around you. If you jump to conclusions or let your emotions run wild, you will end up making a mistake. Keep the peace.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't invite change. Sit with what you've got and consider ways to make it work -- the less commotion, the better. Use your intelligence to guide you in the best direction. Work to improve a relationship.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Leave nothing to chance. Take care of every detail personally. Make a physical change that will give your ego a boost and invite compliments from a loved one. Romance is on the rise.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- If you share your feelings with someone you care about, it will make your life easier. Shared expenses will pose a problem; keep money matters separate. Engage in something that will expand your mind.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Simplify matters. Don't feel pressured to make a change or move before you are ready. If you sell off things you don't need or use, it will give you the cash required to chase your dreams.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't trust anyone putting pressure on you. Take a step back to gain insight. Someone you least expect will offer an interesting point of view. Safe socializing will lead to an opportunity.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't lose sight of your goals. Don't put a change you want to make on hold for the wrong reason. Waiting for someone to make up their mind will lead to frustration. Go ahead with your plans.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Say what's on your mind. Don't expect others to come along for the ride or put your plans on hold in the hope that someone will have a change of heart. Pursue your goals and get on with your life.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't let anger set in, or you will lose sight of what's important to you. Focus on personal gain, self-improvement and what you can do to get ahead. Someone from your past will inspire you.
FOR RELEASE: SUNDAY, APRIL 18, 2021
FOR RELEASE: SUNDAY, APRIL 18, 2021
ASTROGRAPH by Eugenia Last
Rethink how you want to live and what makes you happy. Envision the lifestyle that suits your situation, skills, qualifications and knowledge. Embrace change that will help eliminate what's hindering your ability to move forward. Step into the limelight and take charge of your life and future. Revisit your dreams, hopes and wishes.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Make adjustments at home that help you feel comfortable and at ease. A blend of old and new will encourage personal growth and better relationships with the people close to you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Do what's necessary to eliminate stress. Focus on life, love and happiness. Gather your thoughts. Set goals that will give you a chance to spend time with the people who bring out the best in you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Be secretive regarding your next move. Take precautions where investments, contracts and expenses are concerned. Don't take someone's word as truth. Verify facts before you pass the information along.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Embrace change and enjoy life. Don't fight the inevitable; if you make the most of whatever comes your way, you will discover opportunities and new beginnings. Express your feelings and intentions.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Listen carefully, and you'll gain perspective on an unstable situation. Once you know all the facts, you'll find a way to turn any negative you face into a positive.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Make a physical or personal change that will lift your spirits. Look for a way to socialize safely. Virtual parties and networking events will lead to interesting connections.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Your curiosity will lead to all sorts of exciting ideas. Live and learn through experience, educational pursuits and exploration. A partnership will encourage you to use your skills in new ways.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Do what makes you happy. Assess your situation, lower your overhead and put a plan in place that will help you reach your goal. Do what you can to eliminate disappointment. Romance is favored.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Information you receive will be false. Before you decide to make a move or respond to what's going on around you, make sure you have your facts straight. Go directly to the source.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't argue with someone who doesn't share your beliefs. Bypass controversy and concentrate on personal growth, meaningful relationships and positive change. Be honest with yourself and your loved ones regarding your feelings and plans.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take better care of your health and financial well-being. Keep your purchases and donations to a minimum. Avoid risky situations. Stick close to home, and focus on making your place convenient and comfortable.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Patience, understanding and compassion will help you avoid a misunderstanding. Take comfort in spending time with a loved one. Personal improvement will pay off, and romance will enhance your life.