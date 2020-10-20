Thursday, Oct. 22
Concentrate on personal growth, dreams, goals and accomplishments, and avoid getting caught in other people’s disputes. Walk away from chaos and uncertainty, and aim for stabilization and security as you move forward. Leave nothing to chance. Take care of your responsibilities to avoid disappointment.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Do your best to avoid conflict. You will be left in a vulnerable position if you are too kind or generous. Anger will be a waste of valuable time. Avoid disruptive people.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Embrace the unexpected. Learn from every experience that comes your way. Be part of a movement you believe in, and share your thoughts and solutions. Romance is favored.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Address issues that are holding you back. Confront someone who is meddling in your life. Persistence will get you where you want to go.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Say what’s on your mind, and determine where you stand. An unexpected offer will need revisions before you can entertain the thought of participation.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Slow down, verify information and set a course that will benefit you, not someone else. Finish what you start before you take on something new.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Your involvement in a group effort or joint venture looks promising. A change you make will enhance a partnership that you depend on. Mixing business with pleasure will pay off. Romance is in the stars.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep busy, set goals and take care of business. Too much idle time will lead to trouble. Keep moving in a direction that offers more opportunities to advance.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take advantage of whatever comes your way. Your ability to make a snap decision will help you profit. An opportunity or proposal you encounter will be a perfect way for you to use your skills and expertise.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ll be taken advantage of if you are too accommodating. Invest more time and money in yourself and your ideas. Put your health first, regardless of what your friends or associates do.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You’ll gravitate toward unusual people, pastimes and places. Join forces with a like-minded person. Love and romance will enhance your life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Refuse to let a last-minute change alarm you. Check out something that interests you, and you’ll find a way to incorporate it into your daily routine. Aim for better health, physical fitness and personal growth.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You won’t have to stand alone. The changes you make will draw interest and help you gain respect and support. Share your thoughts and plans with someone you love, and it will bring you closer together.