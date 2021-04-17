Monday, April 19
Consider your options and determine what you want to achieve. Taking a step in a new direction will give you something to look forward to and make it easier to leave the past behind you. It’s up to you to navigate your way into the future positively and productively.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Pick up the pace, and finish what you start. Refuse to let emotional issues bog you down. A productive day will make you feel good about the future. Channel your energy into worthwhile endeavors.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t let others stand in your way. Focus on your goals, and use your skills and knowledge to improve your life. Romance is on the rise, and a promise will stabilize your personal life.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Stop talking and focus on your work. Empty promises will not leave a good impression. If you take control and do things for yourself, it will improve your relationships with colleagues and friends.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Push for what you want and what you believe. Refuse to let anyone limit what you can do. An unexpected change will influence your income. Don’t give anyone control over your journey.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll gain perspective if you sit back and observe. The changes others make will give hints of what’s to follow. Be bold and question anyone trying to put pressure on you. Do your own thing.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Reach out to people you find stimulating and entertaining. Doing so will spark your imagination and help you develop a plan that will improve your life. Romance is on the rise.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keep the peace, even if someone tries to pick a fight. Everyone has a right to his or her opinion, including you. Broaden your outlook by being a good listener. Scrutinize information closely.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Let your intuition lead the way, and you’ll lower your overhead and make your home less stressful. Eliminate negativity and situations that leave you feeling unhinged. Follow your heart.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Learn from your mistakes when dealing with money matters, joint ventures and contracts. Make your objective clear to avoid a misunderstanding. Stabilize your life.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Channel emotional energy into something productive. Use your imagination and take a new and exciting approach to work. Getting along with partners and colleagues will be essential.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Pay attention to detail, and do the best job possible. Don’t fold under pressure or let anyone bully you into doing something you don’t want to do. Use your intelligence to overcome opposition.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — It’s time to make a change that will give you the freedom to follow your heart and dreams. Anger will be a waste of time. Pour your energy into what matters most to you.