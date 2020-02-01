Monday, Feb. 3
If you take action and do your own thing, you will gain popularity. Speak your mind and make a difference in your community. It’s time to transform your life to suit your needs and to achieve your dreams, hopes and wishes.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Domestic problems will try your patience. Excessive behavior will make matters worse. An unexpected turn of events regarding your position or workplace will help you make a positive change.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t get into an argument with someone who threatens your principles. Everyone has a right to his or her own opinion. Agree to disagree. Spend your time spreading love and peace.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — The help you offer others will lead someone to make a suggestion that could result in a refreshing vocational change. Share your good fortune with someone special.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Overreacting will not be the way to go. Take a step back and put your emotional energy into something constructive. A creative endeavor will help ease stress and get you back on track.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Be careful. Delays or problems while traveling are likely, along with misunderstandings and injury if you are impulsive or careless. Slow down, don’t believe everything you hear and take better care of yourself.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t lend or borrow money or possessions. Offer suggestions if someone tries to enlist your help. What you do emotionally and physically for someone will be of greater value than financial assistance.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Home improvement projects will cost more than anticipated. Try to stay within budget and stick to the facts and figures when dealing with contractors or workers.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Enjoy the company of people who share your beliefs or interests. Taking business trips, engaging in interviews or reconnecting with a former co-worker will be informative.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Live within your means. Extravagance will get you in trouble with someone who shares your expenses. If you discuss plans openly, sound advice will be forthcoming. Romance is encouraged.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take the path that intrigues you the most. Don’t settle for something that doesn’t live up to your standards. Listen to someone who supports your lifestyle and plans.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take better care of your emotional and physical well-being. Listen to what others have to say, but don’t make a move without getting the facts firsthand.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Do not lend or borrow money or possessions. Walk away from situations that annoy you. Offer assistance to people you know are willing to work as hard as you.