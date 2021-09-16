Saturday, Sept.18
Conversation will open doors to exciting adventures. Engage in discussions and express your dreams, hopes and wishes. Be prepared to act when an opportunity surfaces, and know enough to take a pass when something may jeopardize what you’ve worked so hard to establish. An unexpected situation will confuse you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll be caught in the middle of a mix-up if you take sides or get involved in other people’s business. Know when to walk away, or you’ll turn an opportunity to have fun into a fiasco.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Look for the positive in every situation you face. Don’t let anyone drag you down or lead you astray. Focus on home improvements and personal adjustments that will make your life easier.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Simplify rather than complicate matters. Overreaction, indulgence and premature actions will present problems. Take the time to reframe your objective to better suit your needs.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Set the stage for success. Approach whatever you take on with enthusiasm, and seize your moment in the spotlight. Your hard work will pay off if you give your all. Choose your accomplices wisely.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Less talk and more action are required if you want to avoid criticism. Keep an open mind, and you’ll discover there are more ways than one to reach your objective. Keep the peace.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Refuse to get upset over changes made by others. Prepare to do your own thing. An intelligent choice will turn out to be a moneymaker. Don’t risk your health or physical well-being.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Pay attention to the way you feel, how you present yourself to others and how you handle money matters. You stand to profit if you align yourself with budget-conscious people.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You have more options than you realize. Reach out to someone who helps you see clearly, and you’ll come up with a plan that encourages personal growth, a better direction and long-lasting stability.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Make a point to take care of unfinished business before you move on to something more pleasurable. A romantic gesture will help you establish your next move. Share your intentions with loved ones.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Pay more attention to your health and well-being and less to what others do or say. Make decisions that are beneficial to you. Trying to please everyone around you will drag you down.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Think less and do more. Your actions will determine the outcome. Learn from experience and consider the changes that will make a difference. Don’t put yourself in harm’s way.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Recognize the limitations involved in making a change. An opportunity is good only if it fits into your long-term plans. Don’t jeopardize what you’ve worked so hard to establish.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Assess your life. Develop a plan to improve your mind, body and soul. The decisions you make will encourage you to follow your heart and achieve personal and spiritual growth. It’s time to put yourself first and to take responsibility for your happiness. Let go of the past, live in the moment and pursue a brighter future.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take the plunge by trying something different, new and exciting. An adventure will get you thinking about the past and help you make better decisions moving forward. Make a romantic gesture.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Spend more time at home. Take pride in what you know and how you use your intelligence to add stability to your life. Roll up your sleeves and put some muscle into domestic improvements.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A cozy environment will add to your peace of mind. Keep life simple, be moderate and spend time with people who put a smile on your face. Take responsibility for your happiness.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take a pass if someone tries to manipulate you. Prepare to head in a direction that offers mental stimulation and the chance to grow personally or spiritually. Use your intelligence.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — An offer will deserve your time and effort. A domestic change will encourage you to do things differently. A skill you have used uniquely will bring in unexpected cash flow. Romance is favored.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Look inward and consider what you can do to improve the way you look and feel. Getting into a routine that encourages fitness, proper diet and a healthy lifestyle will give you the energy you need.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You are overdue for a change. Update your look. Change how you approach work and handle your money and what you do with your downtime. You will discover a lifestyle that makes you happy.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Speak up, gather facts and arm yourself with information that will enable you to make sound decisions. Push others to reveal secrets that will give you the inside scoop.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Indulge in something that brings you joy. All work and no play won’t satisfy your needs. Get responsibilities out of the way quickly and make plans with a loved one. Romance is favored.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Refuse to let emotional manipulation interfere with your plans. Focus on what you can do and what’s best for you. Keep an open mind, a practical point of view, and put your time and effort where they bring the highest return.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Look at the logistics of what you are considering. Getting involved in something for the wrong reason won’t help you get ahead. If you want to change, do something that reflects who you are and what you want.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Address money matters before you agree to a joint venture. Take a pass if the cost is unreasonable. Making unnecessary changes will set you back. Focus on what’s important to you, not on pleasing others.