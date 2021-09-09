Saturday, Sept. 11
You are on the road to victory. The hard work, determination and persistence you employ will unleash the mental, physical or financial changes you want to enforce.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Put a positive move in motion. Make plans that give you and those you love something that you can work toward together. Romance is in the stars and will improve your personal life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Cap the amount you spend on others, your home and entertainment. Chatting and using charm will be the easiest ways to win favors. Avoid joint ventures or making promises you cannot keep.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Know your limits and back away rather than duke it out with someone you want to maintain as your confidant. Say less and let your actions speak for you. Choose kindness over being right.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t let the changes others make cost you. Be smart, not gullible, and get every detail straight before you partake in a joint venture or situation that can affect your reputation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Put your heart and soul into whatever you do, and the experience will pay for itself. A commitment will stabilize your life and encourage positive change.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Trust your instincts over someone else’s and you’ll avoid being dragged into an emotionally unstable situation. A change someone makes will upset your plans. Push forward on your own.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Follow your imagination, and it will lead to surprises, gains and new beginnings. You control your happiness, not someone else. Romance is encouraged.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Pay attention to your spending habits. Refrain from jumping into a joint venture without sufficient information. Be intelligent, moderate and direct.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Set your sights on what you want, and pursue your goal with passion. Not everyone will accept the changes you decide on, but in the end, it will make the task of elimination much more manageable.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — How you go about business or assist others will draw attention and help you finish what you start. Your ability to multitask will be praised by someone well connected.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Find a creative way to be productive and have fun at the same time. Invite people who put a smile on your face to join in and add to your extravaganza.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take necessary steps to avoid illness or injury. Protect against situations that can disrupt your plans. Use brain over brawn to solve problems.
Sunday, Sept. 12
Take your time, look at every angle, and use charm and intelligence to nudge others to follow your lead. Having the right tone, facts and figures in place will help you make progress this year.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — If you venture down a path that isn’t in sync with the people you are close to, you’ll face opposition. Get along, and you’ll get things done and maintain good relationships.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Emotional spending will not help you balance your books. Expand your mind and your interests. Educational pursuits are favored, along with lowering your overhead.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Enforce discipline when it comes to your home, family and taking better care of yourself. A healthy fitness routine and diet will alleviate stress.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Set your sights on something you want to achieve, and don’t look away until you conquer what you set out to do.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take control; get your plans up and running. A moneymaking idea will pay off if you stick to your draft and refuse to let outside meddling come between you and your success.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Negotiate with a budget in mind. Be frank about what you want and what you are willing to offer in return. Don’t be afraid to walk away from a bad deal.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Watch for inconsistency and mixed messages, and use the information you gather to your advantage. Don’t buy into someone’s pipe dream. Choose to use your attributes for what you want.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Look over your financial situation and talk to someone who can shed light on investment trends and areas of economic growth that you can effectively use your qualifications.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Listen to popular demands, and find a way to compromise. Be willing to do the legwork if it will help others come on board. Offering stability will help fence sitters see things your way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Think matters through, and you’ll come up with a plan that will set your mind at ease and give you something to achieve. Intellectual discussion will allow you to make better decisions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A couple of changes at home will make your life easier and your relationship with loved ones better. A little love will go a long way. Do something nice for someone you love.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Get the facts before you challenge someone close to you. Keep an open mind, and you’ll realize you are as much to blame for something that happens as everyone else involved.