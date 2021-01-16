Monday, Jan. 18
Stabilize your life. Evaluate what you have, what you need and what you can discard. Take a deep breath, look in the mirror and justify every step you take. A change of heart will lead to a new beginning. It’s time to prioritize and streamline.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take pride in what you do, question every move you make and pursue things that make you feel good. Adjust when necessary, and find new ways to work with what you already have. Review, recycle and renew.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Observe what’s going on around you, and you will recognize what can help or hinder your road to success. Your experience will encourage you to keep things close to the vest and to rely on surprise.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Ask for expert advice before making a move, and it will clear up uncertainty. You’ll accomplish more if you keep up with what’s trending. A financial gain is foreseeable.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Channel your energy into helping others. An emotional encounter handled with patience will encourage a better relationship with someone dear to you. Take your time and evaluate your options.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Spend more time getting ready and less time fretting over what might go wrong. Use your imagination to develop a solid plan. Don’t let someone’s uncertainty hold you back.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Align yourself with informative individuals, and share data that will bring you closer to a decision. Knowledge will be key when it comes to reaching your goals and achieving your dreams.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Keep your emotions out of professional matters. Avoid joint ventures and shared expenses. Put your money and possessions in a safe place, and protect yourself from manipulation.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Discuss your plans with someone close to you. The feedback you receive will lead to an unexpected opportunity. Don’t make a premature decision. Time is on your side.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You may desire change, but before you engage in something new, look at the potential consequences. Focus on self-improvement, health and personal growth before you venture down an unfamiliar path.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Uncertainty will lead you in different directions. Observe what’s going on around you. Emotions will mount if you let someone dictate what you can do. Do your research.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Consider the best way to get what you want. A change, if implemented correctly, can give you the nudge you need to head in the right direction. Get your finances in order.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Make adjustments that will add to your comfort and security. Peace of mind will follow correct actions. Take control of your life and happiness.