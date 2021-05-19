Saturday, May 22
Refuse to let outside influences stand between you and what you want to achieve. Added discipline will help you meet your deadlines and bring about a positive lifestyle change.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take nothing for granted. If you want something done to your specifications, do it yourself. Get involved in activities that get you moving in a healthy direction.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A change of scenery will inspire you to do things differently. Listen to your heart, not to what others do or say, and you will find peace of mind and a way to start some positive projects.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Turn to the people you know you can count on. People who have let you down in the past will do so again if given a chance.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Spend extra time on work-related projects. Getting a head start on something that’s worrying you will put your mind at ease. Don’t let anyone interfere or tempt you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take control, learn all you can and pursue something that excites you. Time spent with someone special will encourage you to rethink your lifestyle and immediate plans.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Spend more time at home and less time doing things that drain your bank account. A risky offer will be misleading.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep life simple and avoid temptation. Consider what you have to offer, and update your resume or look for opportunities to use your skills to make a difference. Be part of the solution.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Offering valid suggestions and a helping hand will encourage positive changes at home and to the way others treat you. Consider what matters most, and you’ll make the right decisions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — It’s full speed ahead. Plan out what you want to do, then get the ball rolling. A healthy mindset and enthusiasm will help you bring about positive changes at home and to a meaningful relationship.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Develop a plan and follow through. Refuse to let outside influences put a damper on your day. Take the initiative to engage in something you can do safely.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Focus on something that matters, and you will make a difference. A path that leads to a unique way to use your skills and knowledge will stimulate your mind. Romance is in the stars.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t limit what you can do. An energetic approach to dealing with personal responsibilities will help you get things done and leave you time to do something that makes you happy.
Sunday, May 23
You are on a roll. Don’t slow down; bring about positive change. Push away negativity, and gravitate toward encouraging people who bring out the best in you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Personal improvements will turn out as planned, as long as you don’t let anyone interfere with your intentions. Take charge of your life.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Do whatever it takes to soothe your soul. Walk away from turmoil and toward tranquility. Throw yourself into projects that help you relax and bring you joy.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Get involved in something that excites you. Doing your best to make a difference will boost your morale and reputation. Distance yourself from people who want to take credit for your success.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Review recent events that could affect your reputation or status, and put more effort and discipline into securing your position.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Expand your mind, liberate your soul and make personal changes that will give you the edge you need to advance.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t stop until you are happy with the results. Look for a unique way to present what you have to offer, and you’ll get the response you need to move forward.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Move away from temptation and toward something worthwhile. Offer your time and services to make a difference; it will help you gain needed perspective. Romance is on the rise.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take a look at what others are asking of you, and consider your response carefully. Weigh the pros and cons, then think about the consequences.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Invest time and money in something you want to pursue. Discuss your plans with a loved one, and you’ll find common ground that will help you move forward.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Listen carefully, and digest the information you receive before you respond. You may not like what you hear, but if it helps you avoid a costly mistake or regret, you should pay heed.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — A subtle change can make a big difference to the way you work and move forward professionally.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Rethink your immediate strategy. Lay down a plan that is consistent with what you are striving to become. Take charge of your situation, and start making the changes necessary to reach your goal.