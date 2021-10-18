Tuesday, Oct. 19
Speak up and offer suggestions. It’s time to be bold and find out exactly where you stand. Put your plans in play. Take charge of your happiness, and you will discover a way to reach your goal. Life is about living, not just existing. Stand tall, be counted and do your part to secure your lot in life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take a positive path that allows you to explore exciting avenues. Put the utmost into getting what you want and refuse to let anyone stand in your way. Anger won’t solve anything.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Stick to the rules and avoid confusion and setbacks. Use your creativity to overcome indecision. A change will daunt you, but in time and with patience, you will recognize the benefits.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Set high standards and live up to your expectations. How you present what you want to do will inspire others to pitch in and help. Use your intelligence and connections appropriately.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll face opposition and questions that will be emotionally draining if you aren’t swift to explain your actions and present reasonable solutions. Take control, but don’t put demands on others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You’ll have the stamina to get things done quickly and efficiently. Your progress and gains will help advance your agenda. Your power of persuasion will get results.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Put your effort into self-improvement. Update your image, raise your awareness and do something that matters. How you use your time and clout will determine how much help others are willing to offer.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Trust in your ability to get things done. A chance to enhance your skills and knowledge looks promising. A commitment from the heart will change the way you live. Romance is on the rise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Be cautious of offers that sound too good to be true. Play it safe, sit tight and don’t allow certain ongoing changes to push you in a direction not suited to your schedule.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Speed up, and you’ll reach your destination with plenty of time to spare. Expand your mind and skills, and good things will transpire. Make self-improvement a priority. Romance is in the stars.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Do something that brings you joy. The time you take to relax and rejuvenate will help you rethink your next move. A positive change is within reach if you reach out to someone who can help.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Study something that intrigues you and engages your mind in ways you never thought possible. How you approach partnerships, business and money matters will prove beneficial.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Set up a reasonable budget. Consider investing in something that will help you bring in more cash. Adding to your qualifications or skills is favored. Stick close to home and avoid temptation.