Monday, May 24
A realistic approach to life will give you greater stability. Building a strong base to launch your pursuits will help you do your best. Believe in your ability to succeed, take care of responsibilities and do what makes you happy.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Consider the pros and cons of a situation before you dive in. Someone’s motives may be selfish or misleading. Moderation is encouraged, along with reason and logic. Be careful and prudent.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — An open mind and a desire to try new things will encourage brighter days ahead. Stop hesitating and start planning for the future. Be proactive, and you’ll exceeda your expectations.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Refuse to let your emotions interfere with important decisions. A change may not be welcome, but there will be benefits as well. Verify the information you receive before you move forward.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take the initiative and get moving. Trust in yourself and your ability to get things done. A realistic approach to relationships will help you avoid trouble.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keep your money in a safe place. Spontaneous spending will be your downfall. Update your skills, resume and personal goals. Look for a creative outlet. Charm will help you, but don’t oversell yourself.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Settle down, take a deep breath and consider what you want. Simplify your life and focus on health, fitness and lowering your stress level. Invest in yourself. You can make a difference.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Consider what you can do to make someone’s life better. Providing a little help will go a long way and make you feel good about who you are and what you’ve accomplished.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A perfect plan will encourage others to look up to you. Step up and do what you do best. You’ll get an opportunity that will improve your life. Put your energy and creativity into getting ahead, and you will excel.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Think big, but use common sense when it comes to money management. A smart move can help you save some cash. Refuse to let your emotions take charge. Don’t try to impress anyone.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t believe everything you hear. A problem with a friend or relative will develop. Offer moral support, but don’t make promises you’ll regret. A financial gain is apparent.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You’ll have a great idea that will push you in a new direction. Don’t be upset with others’ words or actions. Do your own thing, and take responsibility for your happiness.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — An unusual offer will catch you off guard. Don’t take a risk without doing your homework. What appears to be a lifesaver will end up being a burden. Rely on yourself.