Friday, April 16
Explore your options, find your passion and discover your talents and attributes. Turn something you love to do into a moneymaking venture. Think innovatively to transform your life. Put your focus on happiness, love, health and being the best you can be.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Get involved in something you care about, and it will lead to a new beginning. Be the pioneer that you long to be, and delve into something that excites you. Indulge in an inspiring adventure.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Make sure you have your facts or instructions in order before you proceed. A physical or health issue will prevail if you don’t take steps to resolve the problem swiftly.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Listen carefully, stick to the truth and don’t take a risk that will jeopardize your reputation. Look at the possibilities, and put paperwork that will help you achieve your goal in place.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Leave nothing to chance. Develop your plans carefully. Exaggeration will backfire when someone questions what you are doing. Moderation and patience will help you work your way to concrete results.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Work alongside people who share your beliefs and concerns. Stick to a realistic plan that allows you to show off your intelligence and ability to get things done on time and within budget.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Keep your goal in mind when asked to take on additional responsibilities. Emotional tactics will put you in an awkward position. Weigh the pros and cons, and don’t be afraid to say no.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — View a problem from every angle. To make the most of a situation and feel good about your contribution, it’s best to make suggestions instead of offering your time or money.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Hang on to your cash. Don’t get involved in a joint venture or invest in someone’s plan. Make a change that is within budget and that gives you a new lease on life. Put your health first.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You’ll have plenty of opportunities to bring about change. Focus on valuable partnerships. Engage in pastimes that are exciting, adventurous and push you to be and do your best.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Say less and do more. If you are too accommodating, someone will take advantage of you. Put more emphasis on what will ease stress, make you happy and encourage a positive outcome.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Spend time with loved ones, fix up your space or aggressively pursue something you enjoy doing. Something good will transpire. Don’t take a risk with your health or cash.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t take on anything or anyone you can’t handle. Be wary of physical or financial dealings that can put you in a difficult position. Rely on what you know you can do, and don’t make empty promises.