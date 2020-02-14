Saturday, Feb. 15
If you follow your intuition, you won’t be disappointed. Expand your creative interests and your friendships, and strive for personal and emotional growth. Let go of the baggage you’ve been carrying and keep only what will help you excel. Be more ambitious and concentrate on what makes you happy.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep your emotions under control. If someone pushes you, know enough to walk away. Don’t get trapped in someone else’s mind game. Do your own thing and focus on self-improvement.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — An intuitive approach to your career will aid you in choosing the best direction. Don’t dismiss your creative ideas or ability to turn something mundane into something spectacular.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Spend time with the people who mean the most to you. Honesty will be in your best interest, and questioning anyone who is hesitant will help you sort out your next move.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Present your ideas with flair. Think big, but be reasonable. Get involved in activities that will benefit you and engage in issues that interest you. Fundraising events will lead to interesting connections.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Unreliable individuals will take advantage of your generosity and kindness. Protect your possessions; personal loss is evident. Concentrate on self-improvement, not on trying to change others. Personal pampering is encouraged.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Someone with a unique point of view will inspire you. Consider what you have to offer and how best to use and present your skills.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Social events and fitness programs are encouraged. You will be appealing to someone you encounter. Be careful not to make people close to you jealous. Loyalty is in your best interest.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Keep your wallet tucked away. Overspending or hanging out with extravagant individuals will lead to unnecessary purchases followed by regret. Don’t pay for others or try to buy love.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Problems with services for your home will cause disruptions in your routine. Overindulgence on your part or someone else’s will lead to problems. Think before you act.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Expand your mind by engaging in conversations that offer intriguing points of view or unusual thoughts. If you reveal your true feelings, you’ll alleviate unwanted stress you’ve been harboring.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You’ll attract people who exaggerate and could lead you astray. Back up, trust in yourself and your beliefs. The grass isn’t greener on the other side of the fence.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Work quietly on projects that require your utmost attention and that lead to personal happiness. If you step outside your comfort zone, you’ll realize how capable you are of handling people, discord and unexpected changes.