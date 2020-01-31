Sunday, Feb. 2
Keep an open mind and be willing to let go of the past. Living in the moment will prepare you for what’s to come. Push uncertainty aside and let experience be your guide. Don’t wait for someone else to make you happy; it’s your responsibility.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Put minor issues aside and focus on having fun and enjoying your life and the people who mean the most to you. Look at what you have accomplished, not at what you haven’t.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Your sweet and friendly way of dealing with people will bring good results. Participate in events that will broaden your circle of friends or help you find a new interest.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Hard work will pay off. Doors will open, and your options will grow exponentially. Consider your options and do what works best for you. Make rational, not emotional, choices.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — If you keep the momentum flowing, you’ll achieve more than you expected. Prepare to make a change that will help you head in a new and exciting direction. Romance is favored.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take a moment to think matters through. Refuse to let confusion set in or allow someone to lead you in the wrong direction. Stand up for your rights and pursue your goals.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — How you handle others will affect the way you live. An unexpected change may take you by surprise. Embrace what’s new and exciting. Romance is favored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Follow through with your plans or expect to be questioned. Be careful when sharing information about yourself or someone else. Gossip will require damage control. Truth and trust are encouraged.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change will be eye-opening. Expand your awareness and reach out to people who have something unique to offer. If you focus on relationships and romance, you will feel uplifted.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Time will be important when it comes to projects and budgets. Walk away from a situation if it doesn’t feel right. It’s best to be smart and safe instead of sorry.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Opportunities will develop if you use your skills or services to help someone. Consider starting a home-based business that would allow you to do something you enjoy while bringing in extra cash.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Let your intellect overrule your emotions. If you follow your heart, someone will take advantage of you. Bide your time and keep your feelings and intentions secret.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Someone you meet at a social event will inspire you. Partnerships and opportunities to do your own thing look promising. Mental or physical travel will lead to a brand-new start. Romance is favored.