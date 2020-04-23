Friday, April 24
Slow or impulsive actions will lead to problems this year. Consistency, sticking to the facts and putting your heart and soul into getting what you want will help you reach your objective. Walk away from situations and people that will hold you back instead of supporting your efforts.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take control and turn an idea into something concrete. Channel your energy into something productive instead of arguing with someone who won’t budge. Take care of your responsibilities before doing anything else.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t trust someone to be straight with you. Be direct about your feelings and expectations. Walk away from unhealthy situations. Focus on personal growth.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Help others, but don’t let anyone take you for granted. Attend a reunion or reconnect with an old friend. Take advantage of an opportunity, even if it means making a lifestyle adjustment.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Promote the services you have to offer. You’ll make an impression on someone who can provide you with support and excellent suggestions. Don’t let an emotional incident slow you down.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Make a change that will give you freedom to explore new possibilities. Make a transformation at home that will provide you with the space you need to pursue your dream.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Express your concerns and lay down rules. Refuse to let anyone walk all over you. Aim to improve your relationships by striving for equality. Romance is encouraged.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — An unfamiliar place will spark your curiosity and inspire you to try something new. Check out real estate or an investment that will push you to make a move.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Do something constructive, and don’t stop until you make progress. Don’t neglect a problem that’s hanging over you. Altering your lifestyle may be required to make things better.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Get together with people you don’t see often. Revisit an old idea, as it may inspire you. Make choices that will contribute to your happiness.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Read the fine print. Take charge by saying no to temptation and rejecting plans that put you at a disadvantage. Be observant and get the facts and figures before you promise to do something.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Make sure to be fully prepared before revealing your intentions. Honesty and fair play will make a difference. If you are willing to compromise, everyone else will be as well.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — If you speak from the heart, you will get a good response. Someone close to you will offer insight into your options that will help you make an adjustment and come to a decision.