Saturday, April 4
Moderation will be necessary this year if you want to avoid emotional, physical or financial troubles. Set guidelines that will help keep you on course and living within your means. You can accomplish a lot if you use your time and effort wisely. Discipline will encourage fitness and good health.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take control of your future. Put your financial needs first and ease stress. Rebuild and update your resources to fit current trends. Positive change requires planning and preparation.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Change begins within and shouldn’t require you to spend a lot of cash. Expand your mind, focus on personal growth and spend more time with someone who brings out the best in you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Keep your thoughts to yourself and avoid getting into a battle with someone who doesn’t share your opinions. Take a disciplined approach to health and fitness. Romance is favored.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Explore unfamiliar territory. Try new things and meet interesting people. A cultural event will change your perspective regarding people who come from different backgrounds.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Stick to what and who you know. Avoid getting into emotional battles you cannot win. Pay attention to the way you look and feel. Make health a priority.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Grant yourself a well-deserved break. Spend time doing something you’ve always wanted to do. A day trip will lead to a positive lifestyle shift.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Make a positive change at home. Do the work yourself to avoid expensive expenditures. You can commit to someone and put a new beginning in play. Romance is in the stars.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Be careful what you promise someone. You should offer only suggestions when someone asks for help. You owe it to yourself to do what makes you happy.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A lifestyle change will be a step in the right direction. Back away from people who try to manipulate you or pressure you into doing things that you shouldn’t do.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Refuse to let a last-minute change ruin your day. Do what’s best for yourself, and don’t feel guilty for not giving in to other people’s demands. An unexpected opportunity will come your way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Put more emphasis on how you feel and on things that you enjoy doing. A reunion or reconnection with someone from your past will be memorable. Romance is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Spend time with people who can offer you mental stimulation. An intellectual challenge will promote greater creativity and lead to a good plan. Set a tight budget before you begin.