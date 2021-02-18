Saturday, Feb. 20
Address issues that have been hanging over your head for some time. Look for the good in everyone and the silver lining in whatever situation you encounter this year, and you will position yourself to excel.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Work toward a personal goal, and refuse to let an outsider get in your way. What you accomplish will raise your self-esteem and give you the confidence to make changes.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Speak up, say what’s on your mind, share your ideas and be passionate about your intentions. Don’t waste time and energy on anger or those who will never see things your way. Collect your thoughts.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Go about your business. Look for alternative ways to reach goals. Use the power of persuasion to get others to help you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Trust the facts, not what someone leads you to believe. Pay attention to detail, nurture meaningful relationships and take a closer look at your options. Don’t sell yourself short.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Check rules and regulations before you get involved in something that can affect your financial standing or reputation. Take a cautious approach to joint ventures.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Plan to have some fun, but not at someone’s expense. Kindness and consideration — coupled with a positive, helpful attitude — will help you avoid trouble.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Control your emotions, and everything will fall into place. Live up to your promises, make yourself available to help a cause you believe in, and encourage others to do the same.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You’ll have lots on your mind. View situations realistically, and you will avoid taking on too much, overspending and indulgent behavior. Love is in the stars.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — An investment looks promising. Someone close to you may not agree with something you want to pursue. Handle situations with diplomacy. Don’t let anger take the reins.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take action and finish what you start. Assume a position of leadership. Express your intentions and feelings to a loved one. Don’t miss out on an opportunity; if you snooze, you lose.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Make adjustments at home that will help you accomplish your goals. An energetic approach will help you gain the respect of someone you are trying to impress.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Brighten up your living space to lift your spirits. Reach out to your loved ones and make plans to do something that you can enjoy together.
Sunday, Feb. 21
Keep your feelings to yourself. Be a good listener, and you will accumulate information that will give you an edge. Knowledge is power that, if used properly, can benefit you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) — Personal improvements will put a smile on your face. Whether you give yourself a makeover or upgrade your surroundings, the result will brighten your day.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Research will reveal information that will help initiate a positive lifestyle change. Once you head down a path that feels comfortable, you will excel quickly.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Pay attention to what you do, not to what others are doing. Take a moment to relax and calm down. Choose to be productive, not aggressive.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Look at the cost involved and the logistics of what you want to pursue before you take action. It’s best to get things right the first time.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Test your beliefs and question what you are doing with your life. Take a walk down memory lane, and you’ll verify what you want to achieve.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Call in favors. You’ll discover who you can count on and who you are better off leaving behind. With the right attitude and people in your circle, good things will transpire.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Study your plan, make adjustments and take action. The changes you make based on the information you discover will help you keep up with trends. LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Your thirst for knowledge will grow. What you discover will spark your imagination, giving rise to a new plan. A promise you make will bring you closer to a loved one. Romance is featured.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Consider the possibilities. Refuse to let someone stifle your plans. Make your intentions clear, and follow the path that offers peace of mind. Think seriously about a new project.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Don’t give someone the wrong impression. Be honest about your feelings and plans to avoid future embarrassment. Protect your reputation, possessions and health.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t expect to get the help you desire. Getting upset with someone who doesn’t pitch in will not help you reach your goals. Expect nothing, do the work yourself and avoid disappointment.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Explore new possibilities, make friends with someone who shares your interests and concerns, and refuse to let anyone stand between you and your happiness.