Saturday, Feb. 27
It’s up to you to push for what you want. Call on people you know you can count on, and you’ll get the help you need to reach your objective this year.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Call on your resources, and help will come your way. Your accomplishments will make your life more efficient and less stressful. A promise you make will be taken seriously.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Size up your situation, and make changes that fit your budget. Someone you know you can rely on will offer an exciting solution.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Fix up your place, but don’t go over budget. A better space to work or to entertain will give you something to look forward to when it’s safe to mingle. Love is in the stars.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Think twice before you share your feelings. Someone will be eager to distort your words and cause a ruckus between you and a loved one. When in doubt, go directly to the source.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Use your skills creatively to make a difference. The changes you bring about will be impressive. Make a gesture that will bring you closer to a loved one.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t be too quick to make a change. Bide your time and consider the consequences of your actions. Look for an amicable way to move a partnership forward. Be willing to compromise.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Stop waiting for something to happen or to come to you and start putting your plans in motion. It’s up to you to take action if you want to get something done. Broaden your horizons.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Consider the changes you want to make and the most affordable way to get things done without going broke. Focus on what’s essential, and do your best to finish what you start.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t be afraid to lean on someone offering sound advice. You have more options than you realize, and with a little help from someone offering intuitive input, good options will unfold.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t share personal information, passwords or possessions. Trust in yourself, your experience and what you know is factual. Walk away from temptation and bad influences.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Relax and enjoy life and what you have worked so hard to achieve. Spend time with people who brighten your life and bring you joy. A romantic gesture will be welcome.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t limit what you can do or take on more than you can handle. How you choose to spend your time and whom you associate with will determine how easy or difficult it will be to get things done.
Sunday, Feb. 28
Put greater emphasis on partnerships, personal matters and the changes you want to make. Consider how you earn your living and what you can do to improve your lifestyle.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Spend more time preparing for the future and less time distracted by challenges and harmful interference. Focus on what you want and head in that direction, regardless of the obstacles you encounter.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Get together with people who have as much to contribute as you do, and you’ll come up with ideas that will help you advance. Consider the pros and cons of a favor offered to you before you accept it.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t waste your time fighting a losing battle when you have so much to gain if you put your time and effort into something positive.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Let your intelligence lead the way. If you follow your heart, you are likely to be disappointed by the outcome. Keep your money, possessions and passwords in a safe place.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Home improvements are favored. Be creative, do the work yourself and include family members in the project; it will make the outcome that much more enjoyable. Do something romantic.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t make a fuss or get involved in something you don’t believe in. Team up with people who share your interests and you will make a difference.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Gather information. Communicate with friends, relatives and people you look up to, and you’ll get an education that will help you improve your life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Home improvements are favored, as long as you stay within your budget. Moving things around to accommodate a lifestyle change will help ease stress and encourage a better attitude.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Refuse to let someone interfere in your personal affairs. When it comes to dealing with a meaningful relationship, be true to yourself and honest with the person in question.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Discord will unfold if you or someone else isn’t honest. If you are uncertain, be up-front and discuss your concerns.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Money matters look promising. Invest in something you want to pursue. Join forces with someone who can help you excel.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Put your energy into financial gains, fitness and commitment. Don’t limit what you can accomplish because someone makes an unexpected decision.