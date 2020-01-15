FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
Complete whatever you left unfinished so you can get on with the things that matter most. This year can be one of hope, gratitude and accomplishment if you press forward with change and embrace new beginnings. Romance will improve your personal life.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take care of your responsibilities. If you want to excel, show how valuable you are and how well you lead. A business trip or meeting will be beneficial.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take action and learn as you go. Knowledge will determine your success. Dig up all the ammunition you need to take on a challenge. Simplicity and moderation are in your best interest.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take care of your physical well-being. Don't take shortcuts when dealing with legal or financial matters. Personal growth, physical improvements and romance will enhance your life.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- A relationship will cause concern. Whether it's a professional or personal connection, listen carefully and don't make promises without considering what's entailed. Pay attention to detail; leave nothing to chance.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- If you go after your goals wholeheartedly, you will raise interest in what you are trying to accomplish. A professional change will swing in your favor if you explain your objective.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take time to exercise and do something that will help you relax and ease stress. Keep meddlers at a safe distance. Don't share personal secrets, passwords or your possessions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Overreacting will lead to regret. Pursue a creative interest that brings you joy. Make plans with a loved one. Update your image, daily routine and long-term goals.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Keep moving forward. Follow your heart and don't give in to someone putting demands on you. Be direct about the way you feel and what you want to pursue. Put your needs first.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Distance yourself from people who are indulgent or who are trying to tempt you to get involved in something that isn't good for you. Discipline will be required. An intimate relationship needs nurturing.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Keep an open mind and be willing to compromise, but don't take on the impossible. Knowing what you are capable of doing will be key to your success today.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Implement a change if it's what you want. You have more options than you realize. Take the road less traveled if it's more appealing. Make interesting plans with a loved one.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Hold back if you think someone is playing games with you. It's better to be safe than sorry. If you put your effort into personal improvement and financial gains, you will make progress.
