Monday, May 3
When obstacles appear, be innovative, and you’ll find a way to outmaneuver anything or anyone who gets in your way. Step outside your comfort zone and focus on getting things done. Make changes for the right reasons. Don’t let anyone bully you. Moderation and practicality will be key.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take care of responsibilities without complaining. Don’t exaggerate or make unrealistic promises. Control your emotions to avoid coming across as erratic or unprofessional.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Listen and observe. Keep your plans to yourself. An opportunity looks inviting but will require your undivided attention. Don’t take on more than you can handle. Focus on what’s important.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Charm coupled with intelligence will help you win support. Take a unique approach to whatever you do. Take matters into your own hands and show off your leadership skills.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Be careful how you handle others. Don’t reveal your intentions, or someone will try to take charge. Invest time and money in your skills, and nurture relationships with important people.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You will pick up valuable information if you sign up for a course, talk things over with a friend, relative or colleague or connect with someone who can help you expand your horizons.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Look for a way to improve your surroundings without going into debt. Don’t get involved in a joint venture that is risky or expensive. Avoid indulgence. Do the work yourself.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Personal problems will mount if you are honest about your feelings and desires. Deal with demanding people without hesitation. It’s time to set the record straight. Stick to the truth.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You’ll have some good ideas. Refuse to let someone interfere with your plans. An affordable, straightforward approach will ensure success. It’s time to make some long overdue changes.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take charge and be responsible for your happiness. Make a lifestyle change that will help eliminate unnecessary debt and set your mind at ease. Love and romance are on the rise.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Look at the logistics and cost of a planned project. Don’t get into an argument with a friend, relative or neighbor over something you cannot change. Focus on self-improvement.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You are overdue for a change, but before you make a move, consider what you could be giving up. Time is on your side, and using reason and intelligence will prevent you from making a mistake.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Be a good listener, and verify the information you receive before passing it along. An opportunity will have hidden ramifications that need adjusting before you move forward. Work alone, if you can.