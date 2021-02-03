Friday, Feb. 5
Tune in to what’s going on around you and observe and listen. Refuse to let outside interference lead you astray and don’t give in to temptation. Concentrate on what you can do and how best to achieve your goals. This is a year of transformation, so be ready.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Stand back, keep an open mind and learn by observation. When you’re uncertain, do your own thing and keep your plans to yourself. Self-improvement and personal growth are favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t let anger set in when you should be focusing on reaching your goals. Set your sights on what’s important to you. Refuse to let anyone or anything stand in your way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Put your money and possessions in a safe place. Handle financial matters responsibly. Watch your budget. A contract may be challenged due to an unforeseen circumstance
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A discussion or plan may not go the way you want, but it will help you see what you must overcome. Evaluate your position, and you’ll find an innovative way to reverse a problem you face.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ll get everything under control if you take matters into your own hands. Don’t let anyone push you in a direction that doesn’t feel right. Use your intelligence and follow your instincts.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Invest in your ideas and future. A contract will have more to offer than you first thought. Get all your facts straight and make the necessary adjustments; you’ll get what you want.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t worry about what others do; choose the path that resonates with you. Physical improvements will fetch compliments, and personal growth will lead to enlightenment. Broaden your horizons.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Stick to the truth when dealing with friends, relatives and peers, and you will spare yourself grief. If you want a change, go about getting it the right way. Put honor and integrity first.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Reach out to friends, relatives and peers. You’ll gain insight into what’s possible. Be prepared to do the bulk of the work yourself. Find out who you can rely on.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll face a dilemma that can affect your reputation or relationship with a friend, relative or peer. Think before you say or do something that will change your life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21 — Don’t reveal secrets. The things you share will become common knowledge in your circle. Spend more time on self-improvement and less with people who are trying to lead you astray.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep your life simple, run your home efficiently and stay out of trouble. If you get involved in other people’s business, someone will accuse you of meddling.