Saturday, July 17
Embrace life wholeheartedly this year. Strive to broaden your outlook and to let your creative imagination point you toward positive changes, new friendships and a direction that stimulates your mind and contributes to your financial well-being.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t lose sight of your goal because of an emotional issue. Concentrate on what you can do to make life better, and forgo wasting time on something that you have no control over.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Show some enthusiasm. Take care of odds and ends that you’ve left undone. Clearing up clutter will help you feel productive.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Mull over all your options and consider how to best utilize your time. Base any change you make on sound judgment and facts.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Charm will get you closer to your objective. If someone uses emotional tactics to control you or a situation, be diplomatic and factual, and present alternative solutions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Work to improve your environment. If you make it easier to work on a project, you will accomplish what you set out to do.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Get involved in something that sparks your enthusiasm and makes you want to get active. A physical effort will not go unnoticed, and the reaction you receive will boost your confidence.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Spend less time worrying and more time getting things done. An opportunity will surface if you check out online ads.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t get all worked up over something you can’t change. Put more time and effort into self-improvement. Handle a problem with a friend, relative or loved one graciously.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll gain insight into money, health or legal matters that will help you come out on top. An unexpected opportunity will push you to make a change to where or how you live.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Avoid an unnecessary emotional scene. Flexing your muscles will not make for a better relationship or help you get ahead.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Be smart, think matters through and make a change when all the pieces fall into place. Take good care of your health, strive to be fit and maintain a well-balanced diet.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ve got what it takes to accomplish what you set out to do. Test your endurance and take on something that requires physical exertion.
Sunday, July 18
Embrace the world with open arms. Opportunities are within reach; all you have to do is be receptive, use your imagination and take matters into your own hands. Get out and network.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Share your thoughts and feelings with a loved one, and you’ll patch up any differences. The suggestions you make will encourage others to pitch in and help. A change will pay off.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t fold under pressure. Choose the direction you want to head in. Don’t feel let down if someone decides to take a different path.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — An unexpected change will push you in a direction that encourages you to team up with someone who has something unique to offer.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Challenge yourself. Self-improvement projects will encourage you to spend more time figuring out how to be your best.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Set your sights high. The sky is the limit if you take control and get things done. Stop dreaming and start doing.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Get involved in something that intrigues you. You may have to get physical to reach your goal. Embrace a challenge and play to win. Your devotion to personal growth and physical fitness will impress others.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Do what makes the most sense to you. Take command and initiate change. You’ll be happy with the results you get, and you’ll outdo anyone who tries to slow you down or stand in your way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep life simple. Don’t make a fuss or let anyone push you around. A problem with a friend or relative will leave you in an awkward position. Know when to say no or walk away to avoid a scene.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll be attracted to anything new and exciting. Take a unique approach to life, and you’ll discover something that will encourage you to explore the road less traveled.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Put more time and effort into self-improvement. Adopting a new look, updating your image or taking time to nurture a meaningful relationship will make your life better.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t face off with someone over something that isn’t important to you. Getting into a spat will not make you feel better or resolve issues.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Move things around at home to suit your needs. Having an adequate setup to take on the tasks you want to pursue will help you get things done. Don’t let anyone rain on your parade.