Saturday, Jan. 16
Love who you are and what you are capable of doing. Focus on putting your energy where it counts, and double up on the things that bring you joy and satisfaction. Savor each moment you get to spend with loved ones. Share your intentions and plans, and the year will unfold just the way you want.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take a moment to reevaluate your relationships. Consider the best way to add to your skills and knowledge and raise your profile. Engage in something that requires insight and your personal touch.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t ask for too much or you will end up disappointed. Stick to your original plan, and you will be able to reach your goal without interference. Keep a steady pace.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Refuse to let anyone mess with your mind. Follow through with your intentions without drawing attention to yourself. Be secretive about your personal life and plans.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Pay close attention to detail. Call for expert advice when you have doubts about something. Hard work will pay off and help you find a unique way to overcome a dilemma.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Help a cause or someone going through hard times. Your kindness will lead to you receiving information that changes the way you feel about a peer or co-worker. Romance is favored.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ll pick up information quickly. An emotional matter will escalate if you let someone manipulate you or dump responsibilities in your lap. Stand up for your rights.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You’ll have a unique perspective regarding a project. Your ability to envision the way you want things to turn out will help you convince others to help you achieve your goal.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll come up against some tough competition. Don’t expect everyone to play fair. Unpredictable situations will develop, leaving you feeling uncertain about your future. Stop fretting.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Efforts to gain social media popularity will escalate. A chance to show off what you’ve accomplished and to impress a loved one will develop. Don’t hesitate to share your feelings.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Stop looking back and start moving forward. Use your imagination, be innovative and let your intellect lead the way. A positive change at home will occur if you call the shots.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Someone from your past will come to mind. Reach out, and you’ll pick up right where you left off. Share your feelings and long-term plans, and it will spur you to make big changes.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Listen to others, but don’t believe everything you hear. Verify information, and be articulate if you don’t want your words misinterpreted. Spend more time on self-improvement. Don’t act in haste.
Sunday, Jan. 17
A creative approach to money, possessions and health matters will improve your way of life. Shaping your environment to cater to your needs and dreams is in your best interest. How you handle emotional baggage will determine your success in achieving what you set out to do this year. A reward is within reach.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t let an outsider interfere in your personal life. Be a good listener and mull over suggestions, but when you make a decision, do whatever you feel is best for you and your loved ones.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Dig deep, gather facts and be ready for any opposition that comes your way. Look for the good in everyone, but don’t be gullible when dealing with someone who exaggerates.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A reward will come your way if you are kind and compassionate. You may get a second chance to make a wish a reality. Romance is in the stars, and a personal pact looks inviting.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Make adjustments before someone asks you to or puts in a complaint. Be the one to make a difference or to do something that will make others feel good. Take the high road.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t take anything for granted. Strive to look your best and do whatever you can to make others feel good. An unusual offer or surprise will help you adjust to the changes taking place around you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ll learn from an experience with a friend or relative. Don’t trust anyone with sensitive information. Take care of personal matters yourself and develop opportunities on your own.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — The change someone makes will motivate you to try something new and exciting. A partnership will broaden your horizons and make you realize you don’t have to do everything alone.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t act in haste. A job posting may look enticing, but read between the lines and you’ll discover it’s not a step up. Don’t feel pressured to make a change prematurely. Take your time.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A physical change will lift your spirits. A trendy look, a couple of selfies and a social media platform will draw plenty of attention. Spending quality time with someone will warm your heart.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Before you spend money, make sure you have enough in the bank. Taking on an unnecessary debt will leave you stressed about upcoming bills. You can have just as much fun on a budget.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Putting in the hours will pay off. Working from home has its benefits, especially when you have a tight schedule. Don’t let someone’s uncertainty leave you confused. Make necessary adjustments.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A sensitive situation will surface with a friend or relative. Listen, but don’t make promises or take on other people’s problems. You’ll be disappointed by someone you thought was trustworthy.