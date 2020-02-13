Sunday, Feb. 16
Review the past, consider your options and prepare to purge whatever is weighing you down. Lighten your load and pick up speed. Change can be favorable if it’s carefully considered and executed with precision. Say no when something isn’t to your benefit and yes to whatever brings you joy.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Pick up speed and make adjustments that will save money, point you in a better direction or encourage you to walk away from situations that are no longer to your advantage.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Find out where you stand and who is on your side. The best change you can make is one that will add to your stability, not one that leads to uncertainty.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t rely on anyone but yourself. Personal growth and physical improvements will bring the best results. Distance yourself from critical people.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You may want to leap forward, but before you do, go over all the small but essential details to ensure that you aren’t taking on more than you can handle.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Your energy may be up, but if you don’t channel it into something constructive, it could turn into something destructive. Say less, gather facts and do what’s best for you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Social activities will brighten your day. Engage in talks with people from different backgrounds and be willing to try something new. A personal change will promote new friendships. Romance is featured.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — If you put in the time, you’ll reap the rewards. Don’t make a change just because someone else does. Do your own thing and concentrate on physical and emotional improvements. Love is in the stars.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Keep moving forward and don’t give in to emotional manipulation or pressure. Look for the truth and make decisions based on facts. Travel and social activities will be inviting.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You’ll accomplish a lot if you work hard and by yourself. Make purchases that will add to your convenience, comfort or emotional well-being. Romance will enhance your life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Use your intelligence to get your way. Offering solutions and hands-on help instead of criticism will help bridge a gap between you and someone you are trying to assist.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Choose your friends carefully. The information you share will be manipulated to make you look bad if you associate with the wrong people. Protect yourself against identity theft.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Your energy is mounting, and you will flourish if you stay focused on your objective. Make changes at home that will encourage you to spend more time with the people who make you happy.