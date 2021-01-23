Monday, Jan. 25
Think before you act. Show passion, be strong and do your best to make your life and the world around you better. Sort through the negatives and positives in your life in order to find balance. Honesty, integrity and discipline will lead to the success and happiness you deserve. Step up, be kind and make a difference.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Avoid impulsive actions. Think matters through and show compassion for others. How you handle situations will determine how well you do. Speak up, be fair and know when to compromise.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Help a cause you believe in or someone you value. If you show uncertainty, you will confuse or mislead someone you need on your team. Stick to the truth and avoid gossip.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Let your intuition guide you. Your gut feeling won’t let you down and will save you from making an unnecessary mistake. You have plenty to gain if you are proactive.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Pay attention to what’s going on at work or in your field. Gather information, take courses, enlist in trials and aim to solve problems. Step up and do what’s right.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Make decisions instead of letting someone dictate what you can pursue. Use intelligence and insight to take advantage of information that comes from a legitimate source.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You can take action without spending money or getting involved in a joint venture. Romance is on the rise, and sharing the evening hours with someone special will be rewarding.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll take one step forward and three steps back if you let someone interfere with your plans. Do your own thing and structure your day to suit your needs. Be smart with your money.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A learning experience will have an impact on how you approach work. Refuse to let anyone discourage or tempt you. Arm yourself with information and skills to give you an edge in a competitive market.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Focus more on what you know and less on being physical. It’s best to outsmart anyone who stands in your way with facts, figures and words. Put your money and possessions in a safe place.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Uncertainty regarding someone close to you will surface. Be frank, share your thoughts and listen carefully. Don’t be fooled by compliments; cut to the chase and find out where you stand.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Evaluate what’s transpired and consider what’s ahead before you get into a spirited discussion. A wait-and-see attitude might be best when it comes to professional situations.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Balance and compromise will be necessary when dealing with opposition. A unique solution will appease everyone and give you the freedom to reach your goal. Be conscious of your budget.