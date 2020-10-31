Monday, Nov. 2
Change is favored. Travel down whatever path you find inviting. Let go of the past, and focus on your dreams. Experience is the spice of life. Try new things, explore ideas that interest you and develop a diverse set of skills. Start taking steps that lead to your chosen destination.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Assess partnerships. Align yourself with people who can help you grow mentally, emotionally and financially. Learn from those with more experience and teach those trying to follow in your footsteps.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep your life simple, stick to the truth and question anything that doesn’t seem right to you. Knowledge and information will be key when it comes time to make a professional decision.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t let confusion set in; go directly to the source and find out all you need to know to make an informed decision. Someone you least expect will throw you under the bus if given a chance.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You are in a position to wheel and deal. Look for bargains, and be honest about what you want. A physical change will lift your spirits. Make exciting plans with a loved one.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Refuse to let your emotions take charge. Someone will use manipulative tactics to push you in a questionable direction. Don’t give in to peer pressure or bullying.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Refuse to let anger take control when patience and understanding are required. Put moderation and thoughtfulness first. Romance is encouraged.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A change may be overdue, but before you take flight, work out all the small but essential details. Don’t let a lack of communication lead to a misunderstanding.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Pay closer attention to how you present yourself to others. Listen carefully, and offer only what you know you can deliver. Be thoughtful, flexible and receptive to others’ ideas.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Before you implement your plans, be sure you have the approval necessary to avoid interference. Keep your money and passwords safe. Don’t take risks with your health.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Having reliable people to work with will make a world of difference, so cast a wide net for support. Be willing to compromise if it helps move a project along. Romance is featured.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A move someone makes will prompt you to look into whether you should follow suit. New beginnings look promising. Take care of unfinished business so you can start something with a clean slate.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Revisit an old idea. Consider what you will have to do to keep the peace while following a path that excites you. Seek expert help if you need it. Love will enhance your life.