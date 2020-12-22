Wednesday, Dec. 23
Relax and don’t overreact. Look at the consequences before leaping into something. Put more time and effort into personal improvement, instead of trying to change others. Mull over your options and make the necessary preparations to indulge in something you feel compelled to do. Take your time and do things right the first time.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep the peace at home and when dealing with friends and relatives. It’s better to observe and be objective when others decide to share opinions. Focus on improving your life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep the momentum flowing. Refuse to let outside influences slow you down or cause uncertainty. Look for opportunities; you will meet individuals who can help you bring about positive change.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Be a leader, not a follower. Set the standard, follow your heart and do what you do best. An offer looks promising. Don’t let an emotional situation slow you down.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Refuse to get involved in someone’s dilemma. You have enough to do without taking on responsibilities that don’t belong to you. Less talk and more action will help you reach your objective.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Be precise, and pay close attention to detail. Don’t jump into something that has too many variables. Leave no room for mistakes or indiscretions. Play by the rules, and avoid those who don’t.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Be open to suggestions and willing to try something new, but don’t get carried away. Someone you least expect will disappoint you. If you want something done, do it yourself.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Emotions will surface, and anger will set in if you aren’t careful. Take a positive approach when dealing with partners, and be willing to meet people halfway. Take care of unfinished business.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Uncertainty regarding your reputation, position or status will leave you in a quandary. When in doubt, sit tight and let things unfold naturally. Pay more attention to self-improvement.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take the initiative, and make things happen. It’s up to you to lay the groundwork. Don’t take risks with your or someone else’s health. Abide by the rules, and focus on what you can do.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Be careful what you spend your money on, and protect your possessions, passwords and documents. Look at all the alternatives, and make changes that lead to a less stressful lifestyle. Romance is in the stars.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You need to chill out, contemplate what’s next and refuse to let others dictate what you can do. Use your imagination, consider what makes you happy and move forward with a good plan.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Reach out, touch base with people you miss and spread a little joy to the folks you love. Make plans that will give you something to look forward to when the time is right.