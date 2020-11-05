Saturday, Nov. 7
Take advantage of whatever comes your way. Keep moving forward at warp speed until you feel confident that you can start something new and exciting without feeling stressed about what you’ve left undone. Settle arguments and free yourself from mistakes or grievances.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Make a change for the right reasons. Refuse to let your emotions dictate what you do or how you treat a loved one. Make peace, love and happiness priorities.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take time to figure out what you want to do, how to budget and ways to keep your family close and safe. Romance is in the stars. Protect what’s yours.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Stop worrying about what others do. Take facts into consideration and refuse to let your emotions dictate what you do or say. Focus on progress, not on discord.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take care of your responsibilities and financial well-being. Make decisions for the right reasons, not because someone is pressuring you to pick sides. Stick to the facts and choose wisely.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Look for interesting new ways to take care of financial, health or contractual matters. Look for solutions that benefit everyone. Beware of people trying to sell you something.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Pay attention to the people you love. Speak from the heart to gain respect and get the go-ahead to initiate positive change. Nurture important relationships.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Check your motives before you leap into action. Consider what it is you are trying to prove or obtain. When uncertainty sets in, sit tight and wait. Look inward and work on personal growth.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Focus on what you can accomplish. Use your intelligence, skills and contacts to forge ahead. Make peace, love and happiness priorities. Romance and self-improvement are favored.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take better care of yourself. Think before you act, or you may end up in a dispute with a loved one. Moderation will be necessary if you want to avoid criticism. Work on self-control.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Do what makes you happy. If someone doesn’t like the changes you make, you might want to rethink the relationship. Fitness and self-improvement are favored. Share your plans.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take part in a movement to bring about positive change. Stand up for your rights, but don’t cross a line that puts you or your reputation in jeopardy. An unexpected encounter will change things.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Follow your heart, spend time with a loved one and find a way to improve your life. Taking care of your responsibilities will help ward off complaints. Romance is on the rise.
Sunday, Nov. 8
Think before you act. Don’t make assumptions or jump to conclusions. Take your time and study the facts, and focus on truth, justice and fair play. Show compassion and understanding, and you will be offered respect and admiration in return.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t let yourself be taken advantage of by someone who is emotionally manipulative. Call the shots instead of letting others put you in a compromising position. Personal growth is favored.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Nurture your way to tiptop shape. Work on home improvements to ease stress and accommodate your needs. Romance is featured. Focus on personal gain and contentment.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A change will lift your spirits. Steer clear of friends and relatives who are argumentative or who don’t share your lifestyle or beliefs. Concentrate on what makes you happy.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Go over the ups and downs of a pending situation. Being prepared will help you engage in talks that are useful, factual and productive. Romance looks promising.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — What you do for others will make you feel good about yourself. Work hard to make a difference. A financial boost is apparent. Your skills can be put to good use.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t labor over something you cannot change or worry about people who don’t share your beliefs or values. Self-improvement projects are favored. Romance is on the rise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Not everyone will agree with you today. An emotional situation will arise if you or someone close to you feels insecure or jealous. Keep the peace.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Improve your surroundings. Make the most of whatever situation you face, and work hard to better your prospects. Comfort and enjoyment should be priorities.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Pay closer attention to details. Update documents that are in need of it, review contracts and your financial situation, and confirm upcoming appointments. Leave nothing to chance.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Get ready to conquer whatever comes your way. Refuse to let others tempt you to act frivolously behave excessively. Make romance and love priorities, and self-improvement your stress reliever.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Don’t hide your feelings. Honesty will help solve problems; being evasive will not. Offer solutions and compromises, and be willing to work toward a better future. Moderation is mandatory.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t stick around if you aren’t appreciated. Size up your situation and make your grievances known. Help a likeminded person or a cause you believe in. Romance is encouraged.