Friday, April 23
Size up every situation that unfolds this year. Decisive action will help you stay in control while you put your ideas in motion. Actions will speak louder than words and will mark you as a leader. Set the standard and offer solutions, and you will become the go-to person. Love and romance will improve your life.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take a passionate approach to whatever you do, and you will surpass your expectations. Don’t get upset if someone makes a change of plans; in the end, it will play out in your favor.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Stop worrying about what others think or do and focus on what you can do to improve your life. Look for opportunities that support continuous growth and stimulating excursions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Expand your interests, friendships and goals. Strive to make a difference. Look at the possibilities, and consider how to revamp old ideas to fit new trends. Put your energy where it counts.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Go over essential details before you sign up for something questionable. It’s important not to act in haste or give anyone a chance to take advantage of you. Discipline and hard work will be musts.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Reach out to like-minded people and develop relationships that encourage success. Gather information and learn as you go. A flexible attitude will encourage others to see things your way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Pay attention to the way you present yourself, how you look and what you can do to make improvements. Don’t overspend on products that promise the impossible. Avoid a “quick fix” offer you encounter.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll come up with a great plan that will excite you and get you moving in a new direction. Opportunity is within reach, but it’s up to you to take advantage of the situation and make things happen.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Pay close attention to what others are doing. Someone will be manipulative if you aren’t careful. Put your energy into something that matters to you. Educate yourself before you try something new.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Set high standards and goals, and don’t stop until you realize your expectations. Embrace projects that will make your life easier. Focus on peace, love, happiness and spending time with loved ones.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Be careful not to overspend or get involved in something that can jeopardize your relationship with a loved one. Look for opportunities that will encourage personal growth.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Explore possibilities. Get involved in something meaningful, and you’ll connect with stimulating people. A change of plans will turn out to be a blessing in disguise. Romance is on the rise.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You’ll have to make your own opportunities. Look for any opening to use your skills, knowledge and attributes to get ahead. How you conduct yourself around your peers will determine how far you get.