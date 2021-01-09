Monday, Jan. 11
A change will motivate you to concentrate on the people and things you enjoy and to eliminate tedious situations that bog you down. Learn to say no, and it will be easier to deal with demanding people who occupy too much of your time. Make romance and stimulating physical challenges priorities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take action and refuse to let anyone get in your way. Let past occurrences guide you to make a better decision now regarding money matters, health and contracts. Romance is encouraged.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Look for the positive in every situation you face. Concentrate on what you can accomplish, and stop worrying about what you leave undone. Spend more time sorting through clutter.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll gain insight into how best to use your time and skills to reach your goal. A promotion or positive change will result in greater cash flow and connections to people who can help you advance.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — The changes going on around you will be a sign of what’s to come. Analyze every scenario carefully. Call on someone you trust to offer a second opinion. Keep your emotions under control.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Reach out to experts and those who have helped you in the past. Invest time, money and effort into a lifelong goal. A surprise will put you in a unique position with numerous options.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Keep your wits about you. Look at every possibility; gather information that will help you make the best decision. Do your own thing, and follow the path that excites you most. Play by the rules.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Partnerships will make a difference. Choose people who have something to contribute, not those who ride your coattails. Collaborate with someone who has the skills you lack.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Confusion will set in regarding work and what you want to pursue. A change may not be welcome initially, but it will push you to create an opportunity to do something you enjoy.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Set up a place at home conducive to learning or physical exercise. Focus on strength, fitness and being your very best. Nurture a meaningful relationship and be romantic.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Question anything and anyone who makes you feel the least bit uncertain. Knowledge is critical. Take better care of your health, diet and possessions. A risk will set you back.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Getting along with friends and family is encouraged. Use your imagination, and you’ll deter others from putting you on the spot. Concentrate on love, peace and happiness.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Lessons from the past will help you make better decisions. Be resourceful, check facts and question anything or anyone suspicious. Protect your reputation, possessions and loved ones.