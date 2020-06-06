Monday, June 8
Evaluate what you’ve accomplished in your life and what you still want to pursue. Put a plan in place that will help you reach your goal. A culmination of the past and present will help you achieve the goals you set. Personal growth and self-improvement will be fulfilling.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Do what makes you happy. Stop subjecting yourself to people who bring you down. Be gracious, but know when to walk away from a situation that’s detrimental to your well-being.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A small change can make your life easier. Be inventive, and you’ll find a way to make an improvement that will help you excel. Live and learn.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Be realistic and listen to your inner voice. Uncertainty should be considered a signal to take a breather and become a spectator until you are confident you can be successful.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Set your goal and proceed. Take note of what others have to offer, but also be aware of the financial or emotional cost involved before you decide to work in tandem.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keep an open mind. A physical challenge will encourage you to take better care of yourself. Understanding what’s best for you will help you say no to someone pushing lousy advice.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Consider what will improve your life, and then plan your strategy. Handling of personal and financial affairs intelligently will help you let go of the past and move forward with optimism.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Do what’s necessary and don’t look back. Arguing will be a waste of time. People will be with or against you regardless of what you do. Choose what suits you best.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Be the mastermind behind the changes you want to make. Use persuasion and enthusiastic persistence to talk others into seeing things your way. A domestic change will ease your mind.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — A positive change at home will bring you closer to someone you love. Distance yourself from troublemakers or anyone interfering in your personal affairs. Choose love over chaos.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll be eager to get things done, but first begin putting a plan in place. Being ill-prepared will leave room for error. Rely on intelligence over brute force.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Your actions will make a difference. Finish what you start and take care of responsibilities on your own. Steer clear of anyone trying to take advantage of you or make you look bad.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t second-guess yourself. Consider what’s working for you, and what isn’t, and head in the direction that leads to the rewards you desire. Refuse to let an opportunity elude you.