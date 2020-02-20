Saturday, Feb. 22
Do your own thing and be innovative, confident and optimistic. Opportunities to test your abilities and strengths will come your way. Learn as you go and collaborate with people heading in a similar direction as you. Aim to acquire greater security, personal freedom and a stress-free lifestyle.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Lending a helping hand will be a life-changing experience. Your perception and ability to find solutions will bring welcome results and new prospects your way. A professional choice will improve your earning potential.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep an open mind, a stiff upper lip and a positive attitude to avoid getting into an unnecessary spat. Don’t fret over things you cannot change.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — An emotional incident can ruin your day. Stay out of trouble by recognizing when something or someone isn’t worth getting upset over. Strive for peace, productivity and patience.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Escapist tendencies will lead to trouble. Refuse to get involved with indulgent people or engage in questionable pastimes. Focus on health and happiness. Make peace and love priorities.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Share information with someone you find interesting. Sign up for something that will expand your mind and boost your creativity. If you team up with someone you feel comfortable with, positive change will take place.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Stay focused on what’s important to you. Invest time, effort and money in what makes you happy. Focus on personal gain. Don’t let others interfere with your plans.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You can get a lot done, but don’t run yourself ragged. Know when to remove yourself from a situation. Call the shots and live life your way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Get together with supportive people. You can make personal improvements if you take time for your own needs instead of trying to please everyone else. Don’t give in to demanding people.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Time is on your side. Refuse to let someone mess with your emotions or upset you with an unexpected change. Do what’s best for you and stop worrying about others.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Delays are likely if you travel. Getting together with someone you don’t see often will be confusing. Offer positive feedback, but don’t make promises or assumptions without first checking the facts.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A personal situation will surface if you aren’t sensitive to issues someone is experiencing. Be a good listener so you can be a help, not a hindrance.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Consider your options regarding money matters. Invest more in knowledge, skills and personal growth. Set up a reasonable budget that will encourage building equity and security while easing stress.