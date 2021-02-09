Thursday, Feb. 11
Channel your energy wisely. There is so much you can accomplish if you stay focused on what you want to achieve. Tunnel vision, discipline and a good imagination will set the stage for a better tomorrow. Don’t let negativity or a challenge ruin your plans. Set your goals high, and refuse to let anyone stand in your way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Distance yourself from anyone trying to pick a fight or tell you what to do. Pace yourself and be aware of what’s going on around you. A practical plan will help you stay on budget.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Refuse to let anger take charge when you should be focusing on your responsibilities. A unique idea will encourage you to incorporate something new and exciting into your daily routine.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Join forces with those who share your concerns, and find a collective way to make a difference. Be objective, and take on a leadership position. Unplanned changes will work out well.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take a step back if you’re feeling uncertain. You’re better off having a solid plan in place before you make a move. Look at every angle, and you’ll find a unique way to overcome a problem.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Forge ahead with intelligence and enthusiasm. You can master whatever you set out to do, as long as you don’t let anyone interfere. Personal gain and growth are apparent. Romance is favored.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Let the past be your guide. Trust your instincts, and refuse to let someone charm you into something that isn’t in your best interest. Rely on common sense to help you make the right decision.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Stay calm. Don’t feel obligated to make a change because someone else does. Weigh the pros and cons, then consider what will be in your best interest. A partnership will need an adjustment.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Time is money, so step up and get things done on time. Your effort and ability to adjust to whatever comes down the pipeline will put you in a good position. A partnership will take an unusual turn.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Excitement and new beginnings are heading your way, but that doesn’t mean you can be overindulgent. Pace yourself; don’t overspend or overdo it Romance and self-improvement are encouraged.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take care of domestic problems quickly. If you let things linger, they will only get worse. Look for unique solutions, and take a proactive approach. Avoid risky situations.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A stimulating conversation will give you an inside look into how others think and feel. Positive suggestions will have a more significant impact than criticism.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Fix up your space, but don’t spend more than you can afford. Equality is necessary if you don’t want to jeopardize a relationship that’s important to you. Tread carefully.