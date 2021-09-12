Monday, Sept. 13
Invest in learning, expand your interests and spend time with supportive people who share your beliefs and opinions. Be innovative, and you’ll develop a plan that will help you stay true to yourself and achieve your dreams, hopes and wishes. Don’t give in or give up; do your own thing.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tell it like it is, and you’ll avoid an onslaught of negativity and setbacks. Know what you want, and don’t be afraid to put your plans into action. A change will motivate you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Bring up issues that require resolution. Your input and persuasive charm will help swing someone’s opinion. Refuse to let jealousy stand in your way. You have what it takes to mold minds.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Dial it down and focus on what’s important. Put your emotions aside to do what’s necessary to sustain the lifestyle that brings you peace of mind. It’s time to put your needs first.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Do what’s necessary to move on without getting hung up on trivial matters. Look at the big picture, and you will see a clear path to the destination of your choice.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Put your energy into something that offers stability. Make changes to lower your overhead. Learn through observation, and refuse to let emotions cloud your vision or lead you astray.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Trust what’s tangible. Gather facts and make decisions geared toward saving money and clearing up any financial, medical or legal problems that might jeopardize your chance to achieve your goals.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take better care of yourself. Discuss your intentions with someone who has something to offer you. Handle partnerships with care to avoid emotional backlash.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Bring on the heat. If you want something, take the initiative and make it happen. Refuse to let anyone step in and take charge. Show your strengths, and you will come out on top.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — When in doubt, take a pass. Excess of any kind is a warning sign. Protect your reputation, health and important relationships. Put your energy into securing your future.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — There is nothing more exciting than discovering something or someone who gives you food for thought. Engaging in talks will lead to a fun day filled with hope and new interests.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Getting out with people you enjoy is fine, but don’t compromise your health and well-being. Curiosity can lead to something new and exciting, but don’t lose sight of the important things.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Be observant, and you’ll avoid getting dragged into an unsavory situation. Take a greater interest in events or activities that make you think and give you access to intriguing people.