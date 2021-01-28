Saturday, Jan. 30
Listen and take notes. Consider what will make your life easier and your relationships better. Strive for personal growth, physical fitness and being the best you can be. Don’t procrastinate when you know in your heart that it’s time to walk the walk instead of talking the talk.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Put your energy where it counts most. You’ll feel better once you’ve put things behind you. Do your best to tie up loose ends. Discuss your ideas with a loved one.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take your time and do the best job possible. Get the lowdown before you commit to something that has the potential to backfire. Don’t let anyone take advantage of you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Change begins with you. Look around you, envision how you want things to be and make it happen. Take responsibility for your happiness, and charge forward with enthusiasm and confidence.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Pay less attention to what others are doing and more attention to doing your best. You can make positive changes at home. Don’t let uncertainty stand between you and what you want.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Use your knowledge, skills and experience to advance. Beef up your resume, check online job postings and consider what you enjoy doing most. Beware exaggerated or false information. Do your homework.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Make a change at home that will grant you more freedom to entertain, get fit or do things more efficiently. Figure out a way to turn something you love doing into a lucrative side business.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Uncertainty will set in if you let temptation or the decisions someone makes confuse you. Think about what’s best for you and your loved ones before making a big move.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change will give you a new perspective on the possibilities. Don’t sit idle when you can engage in something that will get you moving, enhance your love life and encourage growth.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take your time, sort through information, question anything you find confusing and do what’s in your best interest. Dealing with other people’s problems will help you prepare for the future.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t get angry when you should be taking care of responsibilities. Put the work behind you, and consider the leverage you have moving forward. An emotional matter will resolve itself if you let it.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Pay attention to want ads and online job posts, and it will spark your interest in something exciting. A friend or relative will be reluctant to tell you all the facts.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Stick close to home. Consider the best way to deal with financial, health or contractual issues that need addressing. Make physical improvements at home that will reduce your overhead.
Sunday, Jan. 31
Pay attention to important relationships and to the way you look and feel this year. Stay on top of financial, legal and health issues, and make decisions based on facts and common sense. Don’t let anyone interfere in your affairs. It’s OK to be different; choose to do things your way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Uncertainty is a warning to sit back and rethink how best to move forward. Don’t let anyone step in and take charge. Don’t be afraid to try something new; just make sure you’re comfortable.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Reach out to people you enjoy working alongside. The ideas you share will lead to a prosperous partnership. Look at the logistics, and distribute the work evenly among those with attributes that will complement your goal.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Establish what you want to do, then start preparing. How you turn your dream into a reality will determine the outcome. Don’t fumble your way through something when gathering information and executing your plans with intelligence will make life simpler. 3 stars
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Refuse to let what others do influence you. Don’t try and fix what’s still working. Use intelligence to navigate your way to the success you desire. Look for unique ways to use your skills, and you’ll find your niche. 5 stars
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Emotions and making the right decision will clash. When in doubt, take a step back, breathe deeply and rely on your intellect to guide you down the right path. Make decisions based on facts, experience and what you want to achieve. 2 stars
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Reach out to someone who brings out the best in you. Together you will come up with a plan that will help you find alternative ways to get ahead. A unique idea will lead to a lifestyle change, comfort and convenience. 4 stars
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Sit tight. If you leap into action prematurely, you will have regrets. Let mistakes help you make better decisions as you move forward. Refuse to let a sensitive situation turn into a brawl. Look for opportunities, not setbacks. 3 stars
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take on something that excites you and gives you the push you need to ignite your imagination. A new hobby you can share with someone you love or a plan you make that will enhance your love life is favored. 3 stars
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Check out what’s possible, and leave what you cannot change on the back burner for now. Avoid joint ventures; shared expenses or discussions are likely to end with an argument. Be reasonable and responsible for your actions. Focus on peace. 3 stars
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Getting along with a friend or relative will be difficult and leave you confused. Take a moment to rethink what’s best for you. Work quietly toward your goal, and don’t share your intentions until you’ve got your ideas in order.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Rely on experience to get you through the day. Don’t take the bait if someone tries to goad you into an argument. A steady pace, even temper and a tight fist when it comes to money matters will ward off problems.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Make changes to your lifestyle, property and home environment. Include the ones you love in the process to ensure you have everyone’s approval before you start. Someone will offer valid suggestions that can save you money.