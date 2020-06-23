Thursday, June 25
Express your thoughts and feelings passionately to make a difference this year. Show your concern, be a part of the solution, and grow and change with the times. Explore what lies ahead with enthusiasm, and give your unique spin to whatever you pursue.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Channel your energy into something meaningful. Helping others will be gratifying and will give your reputation a boost. What you have to contribute will change your life as well as those of others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Deal with inevitable changes professionally. Go over your options and consider what you can do to make your life easier. Hone your skills to fit the current economic trends.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take the throttle. If you want something done, do it yourself. Add a unique touch to whatever you do, and you won’t be disappointed. Offer solutions to gain support.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t overload your plate. Refuse to let anyone bully you or back you into a corner. Keep busy and focus on your goals and on being and doing your best.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Learn from experience and use your intelligence and charisma to convince others to see things your way. An unexpected opportunity will turn out quite well.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Stay in your comfort zone regardless of what others do. Take care of your health and heart. Getting involved with the wrong person or group will turn out to be costly.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Positive change will evolve from heart-to-heart discussions. Restructure your surroundings to meet your needs and ease your stress. Think carefully about how you live your life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Sensitive issues will escalate. Nurture meaningful relationships and do your best to bring the family together. A physical challenge will help curb stress. Offer peace and love, not discord.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Express your thoughts, listen to suggestions and prepare to make a change to the way you work and whom you associate with personally and professionally. Don’t let uncertainty cost you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Revamp your image. Initiate personal growth and update the way you present yourself to the world. Use social media to market your skills. A romantic gesture will enhance a meaningful relationship.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Change can be useful when carried out correctly. Think your strategy through and use intelligence, not extravagance, to get what you want. Don’t let your emotions or stubbornness take the reins.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Home is where the heart is, and making a couple of shifts to the way you run your household or deal with those you live with will result in a better environment.