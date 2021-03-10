Friday, March 12
Channel your energy wisely this year. Stay focused on what you are trying to achieve. Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you or what you have to offer. Look for ways to use your skills to gain access to a group, company or position that allows you to expand your knowledge and improve your earning potential or acquire personal gains.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Emotions will flare up if someone takes advantage of you. It’s in your best interest not to be too accommodating. Don’t worry if someone likes you; demand respect before you get involved in a joint venture.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Set your sights on what you can accomplish, and stop worrying about what everyone else is doing. Leave nothing to chance when dealing with bureaucracy. Pay attention to detail.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Stand firm and follow through with your plans. Don’t feel bad if someone doesn’t tag along; it’s up to you to make things work and find your joy. When one door closes, another will open.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ll find it difficult to separate your feelings from what you know to be accurate. Be realistic, prepare to work diligently toward your goal and be proud of your accomplishments.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Step into the spotlight and take charge. How you present your plans will determine the amount of help you receive. A money matter is likely to go south if you count on someone unpredictable.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Alter your life because it’s what you want, not because someone pressures you. Connect with people who bring out the best in you. Let go of what isn’t working for you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Communication will bring good results. Ask questions and listen to the responses you get, and you’ll come up with concrete plans that will improve your life and an important relationship.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Pour your energy into something that excites you. The more you accomplish, the better you will feel about yourself and your future. Self-improvement will boost your confidence.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Less talk and more action will be necessary. Remove the clutter from your life, and focus on what’s best for you. Physical and emotional changes will take place if you set up a healthy routine.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep your emotions under control when dealing with personal matters and manipulative people. Be smart, disciplined and moderate when temptation puts you to the test.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll gain insight into something you want to pursue. Start to make the changes that will help you use your skills, experience and knowledge in new and exciting ways. Set high standards.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep an open mind, but don’t make an impulsive move because someone else does. Listen to the voice of reason, set boundaries and do what makes you feel comfortable. A joint venture isn’t in your best interest.