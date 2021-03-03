Friday, March 5
Put your energy to good use this year. Idle time will lead to poor decisions. Make use of your attributes, and keep your emotions under control. Keep the peace when dealing with colleagues, relatives and friends. Show discipline, honor and fair play in all you pursue.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Think twice before you do something that will cause an uproar. Don’t start something you cannot finish. Bide your time, let tempers cool down and consider the best way to maintain a positive outcome.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — A joint venture will not turn out to be what you expected — question who is responsible for what before you get involved in something risky. Don’t add to your stress; eliminate unstable situations.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll have some innovative ideas that can quickly spin out of control if you let your emotions intervene. Stick to tried-and-true methods, and eliminate pie-in-the-sky plans.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — An open mind will lead to helpful information when in a competitive situation. Reveal little about yourself, and you will maintain the upper hand when it comes to taking advantage of an opportunity.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Keep your head screwed on straight when it comes to affairs of the heart. Mixing business with pleasure will lead to trouble if you share personal information with someone at work.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Approach change with caution. Consider who will benefit most before you commit to anything. Uncertainty is a good enough reason to reject a proposition. Invest more time in something that will help you get ahead.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Let your intuition guide you, and you will avoid being taken advantage of by someone with ulterior motives. Put greater emphasis on a healthier lifestyle and keeping up with the trends.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Put more energy into personal improvement and financial gain. Refuse to let someone railroad you into something that will create problems with a friend, colleague or relative.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A change will be refreshing. Look for safe forms of entertainment that will take your mind off stressful situations. Problems with someone close to you will require adjustments on your part.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Put more trust in what you are capable of doing, and less in those who talk big and offer little. An energetic approach to work, educational pursuits and social matters will pay off.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Embrace a pastime that boosts your confidence and energy. Physical fitness will affect how you view life, love and the future. Don’t let what doesn’t work bother you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take time out to do something you enjoy. Don’t make changes to accommodate someone who doesn’t do the same for you. Concentrate on mental and physical stimulation that will result in intelligence and good health.